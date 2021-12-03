which apps you need to delete immediately

New threat for all Android systems. In fact, the Anatsa malware has arrived: to eliminate it you will have to delete the following apps.

Despite in the last year Google Play Store strengthened security controls in the digital store, there continue to be numerous threats to the operating system Android. In fact, the bad guys are always finding new ways to bring malicious content into the smartphones of unsuspecting users. The portal researchers thought about launching the new alarm ThreatFabric. The company is mainly involved in IT security. According to the researchers, some apparently harmless applications, downloaded more than 300,000 times overall, would have hidden a trojan virus called Anatsa.

This trojan is capable of stealing personal and banking information, including keys for two-factor authentication. These applications use an ingenious method of not being recognized as malicious by Google scan. In fact, to circumvent the control systems these applications are presented as scanners QR codes or PDF documents, fitness assistants or even “Wallets” for cryptocurrencies. By doing this, this trojan manages to evade the security systems of Google.

The new Malware Anatsa hits Android: applications to avoid

The Anatsa malware it hides inside some applications and then attacks Android systems. When the user installs these apps, the content will only prove harmful at a later time when he asks for a update from third parties. the team of ThreatFabric found the difference between before and after the update in the permissions granted and in the app code itself. Furthermore, the deception is so cunning that after introducing the Trojan le applications will function normally.

But Anatsa is not the only Trojan present. In fact, these applications contain several viruses such as: Alien, Hydra and Ermac. The developers of Threat Fabric so they wanted to report the twelve applications that also contain the same unique SHA-256 code. In fact, if they want to protect themselves, users will have to delete the following applications: Two Factor Authenticator, Protection Guard, QR CreatorScanner, Master Scanner Live, QR Scanner 2021, QR Scanner, PDF Document Scanner, Scan to PDF, PDF Document Scanner Free, CryptoTracker, Gym and Fitness Trainer and Gym and Fitness Trainer 2. We also remind you that the most recent Android systems already contain an application to scan QRs.