Which are the apps that drain the smartphone battery most of all

What are the Apps that drain the smartphone battery more than bluetooth, you probably would never have thought about it, solve it like this

There are those who admit it and those who do not, but more or less we are all addicted to smartphones and technology. Especially now that technology is helping us to overcome the period of covid-19 that seems to never end.

Currently, many still follow the lessons through distance learning, and many workers carry out their tasks at a distance, through smart Working. That’s why technology, in particular Smartphones, turn out to be really fundamental. It must be said, however, that precisely because of the pandemic, many people have developed a real addiction to these objects, which give us the opportunity to stay in touch with friends and family but at the same time distance us from reality. As in everything, however, there are obviously two sides of the coin. If on the one hand, therefore, the telephone can be a problem for mental and physical health, on the other hand it is considered necessary to carry out some daily actions that otherwise we could not perform. By now technology has made great strides in the telephony sector, with products capable of being very fast, multitasking and above all having a truly incredible autonomy. However, there are some applications that we often install on our mobile phones that can slow down the smartphone a lot. First of all, definitely Bluetooth, but it is certainly not the only option.

Which apps drain the smartphone battery more than bluetooth

As always we want to run to your rescue by helping you to understand which are the applications that consume the most energy on your mobile phone

Many of these are probably unsuspected but it is good to pay close attention, precisely to improve not only the performance yield, but also the battery level of course.

Two of these apps are easily guessed, while the third is certainly much less suspicious. We are talking about:

Facebook Whatsapp Google

The first two for obvious reasons consume a lot of energy, the third instead is because it continues to download data and information even if it is not in use. That’s why it would be good to be able to disable the app when the phone is not in use, through the phone settings.