which are the best for less than 5 euros

Let’s see what are the best telephone offers that combine many Giga of internet traffic, minutes and unlimited text messages for less than 5 euros per month

The current telephone promotions (regardless of the manager) they offer an all-inclusive package in regards to calls, sms and internet traffic. Thanks to this convenience, users decide to join the promotion and to have all the expected services and at the same time obtain a good savings.

For this the various companies they are always grappling with new proposals to be devised and then launched on the market to try to grab subscribers to their competitors. Lately they are quite frequent low cost offers, even a less than 5 euros per month.

Telephone offers for less than 5 euros a month: this is what they are

With 1 Mobile for example, you can even have them 80 gigabytes at a cost of € 5 for the first month and € 6.99 for the following months. They are also included 30 sms and unlimited minutes of voice traffic. Be careful though. This is a possibility accessible only to new customers coming from Vodafone, Tim, Iliad (click here to find out the latest news on the French operator) and WindTre.

The network is that of Vodafone and to know i jig that we have available, all you have to do is type * 104 # enter. 1 Mobile furthermore it communicated that the portability must be completed successfully within the first day of renewal or within days from the activation of the sim. Failure to do so will result in a charge of 5 € lump sum.

Staying in the wake alone 4.99 euros per month there is the promo of Poste Mobile (with Vodafone network up to 300 Mbps) entitled Make me Wow 10 GB. The card costs 20 euro and activation 10 euros. The first top-up is mandatory and has a price of 10 euros. By analyzing the possibility offered by the postal group, it is possible to have unlimited minutes and text messages as well as 10 GB in 4G +.

The offers at economical prices do not end there. With 4.99 you can activate Trivela, the Rabona Mobile offer (Vodafone network) including 33 gigabytes of Internet and unlimited minutes and text messages. Same price for the Spusu branded package (WindTre network). However, the conditions are different since they are included 200 messages, 1000 minutes and 10 GB of Internet in 4G. The minutes and text messages that are not consumed in a month are transformed into Giga for the following month (1 MB for each minute and unused message).