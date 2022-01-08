Which are the best low consumption stoves and which characteristics they must have to guarantee effective savings on the bill

With the significant rise in the cost of electricity, it has become essential to take care of savings. Therefore, all useful tips are welcome to cut costs as much as possible. One of the many is to use a low consumption electric stove. However, this is too general an indication, as there are various types of electric stoves. Everything must be parameterized to personal needs, as well as to the type and size of the rooms to be heated.

Here, then, are the best low-consumption stoves and what characteristics they must have to guarantee effective savings on the bill. First of all, the best low consumption halogen stove is the one with only 500 watts of power. However, it is perfect for heating small rooms and those in its immediate vicinity. So it’s fine, for example, to get dressed in the morning or to take a shower. However, to really save on your bill, you need to opt for the latest generation stoves, because the old ones consume a lot.

If our need is to heat more people and larger rooms, we must choose something more powerful. Therefore, it is better to opt, always among the halogen, on those up to 1,000 watts, with two heating modes: eco and comfort. Let’s now move on to identifying a further option to save money, represented by the low consumption oil electric stove. With a maximum output of only 500 watts, it is suitable for longer lasting room heating. This is because, in this case, we will directly heat the air and not the surfaces. Furthermore, the operation of this appliance is completely safe and certainly allows you to save money.

For rooms of 20 square meters, however, it is preferable to choose a model with 900 watts of power. If, in addition to heating, we also plan to illuminate the room, we can choose a heating lamp. Only 600 watts of power are needed to heat small rooms. If, on the other hand, the rooms are large, we can choose those with higher power levels, namely 1,200 and 1,800 watts.

Other devices and remedies to heat, saving on the bill

Finally, let’s move on to the examination of the most used heating product of all, which is the fan heater. Let’s see, in this case, which is the best low consumption recommended. Well, just choose one with only 800 watts as minimum power and up to 2,000 watts maximum. These types of stoves not only consume little, but are also aesthetically more appreciable. In addition, unlike the previous types, they spread heat quickly, because they are equipped with a fan.

At this point, let’s move on to the precautions to follow to save on the bill when we use these appliances. First of all, it is better to choose stoves equipped with an environmental thermostat, which allows automatic shutdown once the desired temperature is reached. That way, you certainly save money, as it won’t stay on for hours and hours. In the absence of a thermostat, it goes without saying that the precaution to be followed is to respect a suitable time of use. That is, if we think of leaving the electric stove on, even if it has low consumption, for an entire day, we certainly cannot delude ourselves to save money. Finally, other useful tools are also the power regulator and the timer, which are also functional to reduce consumption.

