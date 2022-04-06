Which are the best universities in the world?

University of Barcelona.

This is corroborated by the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking, which places the University of Barcelona in position 47, achieving a better position compared to last year.

Although among the 100 best universities to study medicine there are no more Spanish references, the University of Barcelona is not the only one that stands out in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking, which prioritizes research in universities. Another of the Catalan centers, the Autonomous University of Barcelonaholds position 133 on the list, with a score of 71.6.

On the other hand, the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) is also positioned as one of the best centers to study medicine. Specifically, the historic center of Madrid is ranked 147th, with 70.7 points. The Autonomous University of Madridwith 69.3 points, appears in position 170.

Centers in Spain also appear among the 400 best universities for medical studies: the University of Granada and the university of Navarra, both at position 297; the Pompeu Fabra University (306); the University of Santiago de Compostela (379); and the Sevilla University (397).

What are the best centers in the world to study Medicine?

The Harvard University (United States) and the University of Oxford (United Kingdom) lead this list, revalidating their position from previous years. However, this time, the Johns Hopkins University (United States) closes the podium, relegating the University of Cambridge (UK) to fourth position.

They close the list Stanford University (United States); the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (United States); the Karolinska Institute (Sweden); the University College London (England); the University of California (United States); and the Imperial College London (England).