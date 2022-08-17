Which Are The Best Universities In The World: Shanghai Ranking 2022 – Education – Life

With Harvard in first place for the twentieth consecutive year, the universities in the United States continue to occupy the first positions of the Shanghai ranking 2022published this Monday.

Anglo-Saxon universities occupy the top ten positions: eight American and two British make up the top ten of the 2022 edition of this world ranking of the best centers of higher education, drawn up since 2003 by the independent consulting firm Shanghai Ranking Consultancy.

Harvard ranked first, ahead of Stanford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)which remains in third place, with the British cambridge in fourth position.

In total, 39 universities from the United States are located in the top 100 positions, where there are also 14 Asian and 32 European.

The top 10 best universities in the world

1. Harvard University – United States

two. Stanford University – United States

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) – United States

Four. University of Cambridge – UK

5. University of California, Berkeley – United States

6. Princeton University – United States

7. University of Oxford – UK

8. Columbia University – United States

9. California Institute of Technology – United States

10. University of Chicago – United States

The Shanghai classification takes into account several criteria, including the number of Nobel laureates and Fields medals -considered the Nobel Prize in Mathematics- among graduate students and professors, the number of most cited researchers in their discipline or the number of publications in Science and Nature magazines.

This year, more than 2,500 centers were examined to establish a classification of 1,000.

In the 2022 ranking there are eight new entrants to the top 500 list, and 25 universities enter the top 1,000 for the first time.

Lag in Latin America

Photo: Claudia Rubio / TIME

In Continental europethe University of Paris-Saclay (16) remains in the best position, followed by the ETH Zurich (20).

Between the asian universities, the University of Tokyo (24) maintains its leading position. Tsinghua University (26) moves up two positions and remains in the second best position in Asia.

The University of Melbourne (32) has ranked at the top of all other Oceania universities for twelve consecutive years since 2011.

In the case of Latin America, no university ranked in the top 100. The one that occupies the best place in the region is the University of Sao Pablo, Brazil, in the group of 101 to 150.

It is followed by the Autonomous University of Mexico and the University of Buenos Aires in the group from 201 to 300.

In the case of Colombia, only two universities rank in the top 1,000: the National university of Colombia in the group from 801 to 900 and the University of the Andes in the range from 901 to 1,000. You can check the full 2022 ranking at https://www.shanghairanking.com/rankings/arwu/2022.

