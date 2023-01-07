Which are the criminal organizations that maintain disputes with Los Chapitos and the Sinaloa Cartel

The changes within the Sinaloa Cartel have not prevented the descendants of Joaquín Guzmán Loera from continuing their criminal activities (Infobae México)

“The minors have already grown older and what they have left over is people”, is heard in the narcocorrido JGL played by Luis R. Conriquez who recounts how after the capture and extradition to the United States of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, His descendants have managed to continue the legacy that he left with the Sinaloa Cartel.

And it is that, despite the fact that the arrest of the founder of the so-called Pacific Cartel generated some ruptures within the criminal organization, the little boys they took on the task of adapt to new business models that, although they do not coincide in their entirety with the one that their father drove, has allowed them to remain as one of the most dangerous and important criminal cells operating in the country.

Under this tenor, the Guzmán López brothers: Joachim and Ovid; as well as the Guzmán Salazar: Ivan Archivaldo and Jesus Alfredo share absolute control of the criminal organization with Ismael Zambada Garcia, alias “El Mayo”and the brothers of “El Chapo”, Aureliano and Miguel Ángel Guzmán Loera“El Guano” and “El Mudo”, respectively.

El Mencho, el Mayo and the little boys (Photo art: Steve Allen)

Although the Sinaloa Cartel is considered by both the public and the Mexican and US authorities as one of the most powerful criminal organizations operating in Mexico, with the extradition of Joaquín Guzmán Loera to the United States, some other criminal groups have sought their own risestarring in multiple disputes throughout the Mexican Republic with the descendants and partners of El Chapo.

According to information from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) recovered by the media Jalisco Union, The Pacific Cartel has a presence in 20 states of Mexico: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Mexico City, Chiapas, Colima, Chihuahua, Durango, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Jalisco, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Querétaro, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Yucatán and Zacatecas.

However, other criminal groups have also gained ground in these entities, leaving the quarrels of the Sinaloa Cartel distributed as follows:

-Baja California: Cartel del Pacífico VS Cartel de los Arellano Félix and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)

-Chihuahua: Pacific Cartel VS La Línea-New Juárez Cartel (NCDJ), The Mexicles

-Colima: Pacific Cartel VS Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)

-Jalisco: The Pacific Cartel supports La Nueva Plaza, a cell and split from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)

-Oaxaca: Pacific Cartel VS Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)

-Quintana Roo: Pacific Cartel VS Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Gulf cartel and Los Pelones

-Sinaloa: Pacific Cartel VS Los Beltrán Leyva cartel

-Sonora: Pacific Cartel VS Los Beltrán Leyva Cartel

-Zacatecas: Pacific Cartel VS Gulf cartelthe Taliban and the Northeast Cartel

The disputes that the Pacífico Cartel maintains with the aforementioned criminal groups are mainly for control of the drug dealing in synthetic drugs, extortion, kidnappings and drug trafficking routes.

Los Chapitos maintain control of the Sinaloa Cartel together with Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and the brothers of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán (Special)

While Joaquín Guzmán Loera is serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison in the United States, his legacy in the Sinaloa Cartel has suffered certain ruptures that, although they have generated changes, they have not destabilized it.

Military intelligence data from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) have identified the main leaders of the Pacific Cartel Archivaldo Ivan Guzman Salazar (The Chapitos), Rafael Caro Quintero (R-1), Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada (The Mayos) and Aureliano “El Guano” Guzman Loera (The Guanos).

“Two leadership blocs can be seen: the traditional one, prone to negotiation, where The May, Guano and R-1; and the second that head the little boys, which is more violent. In order to mitigate differences with the descendants of Guzmán Loera, El Mayo chose to respect the preserve of power for his children, ”said the agency headed by Luis Cresencio Sandoval in a report recovered by Unión Jalisco.

