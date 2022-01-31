Which are the districts of Milan where the houses are more profitable?

The house, “the brick”, has always represented one of the investment prospects considered among the safest: but, if the goal is to rent the property, not all neighborhoods perform in the same way. In Milan, for example, there are important differences from area to area. Contrary to what many believe, the highest yields, since they are calculated as the ratio between the rents received during the year and the value of the property itself, are mostly recorded in the peripheral areas where the purchase prices are lower.

A study by the Tecnocasa Group addresses this question. If Verona is the Italian city for the percentage of gross annual return (6.1%), Milan, according to the study, is the ninth. In the shadow of the Madonnina there is a gross annual yield of 4.1% even if the potential earnings change depending on the area: there are areas where it can even reach 7.3%. Investors, of course, prefer areas with university centers, offices, services and those undergoing redevelopment.

Where to buy a house to invest in Milan?

In Milan, the highest yields are reported in the Vialba Amoretti and Forze Armed districts with 7.3% and 6.4% respectively. Following Sempione-piazza Firenze with a gross annual yield of 6%. Of course, the lowest yields are reported in the central areas. The analysis of the sales carried out by the Tecnocasa Group agencies shows that in Milan investors turn to districts such as Porta Venezia, San Siro, Bocconi, viale Padova and Maciachini, areas which, at this moment, are interesting not only in terms of yields but also and especially for future jobs.

“In large cities, a two-room apartment of 65 square meters yields on average around 5.0% gross per annum. The city where the yield is highest is confirmed as Verona (6.1%) followed by Genoa (6.0%). Investors’ interest in the brick – says Fabiana Megliola, head of the Tecnocasa Studies Office – is always high despite the fact that in the first part of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, there is a slight decline in purchases per investment (from 16.8% to 16 , 3%) “.

In the first part of 2021 the preference of investors for the two-room apartment (39.9%) was confirmed, followed by the three-room apartment (31%). The two-room apartment, in fact, is the most requested type for investment since it is the most sought after for rent. But after the lockdown, in light of the need for larger spaces, the popularity of the three-room apartment is also increasing, becoming more and more requested for rent and valued by investors.

Homes in Milan continue to increase in value

In Milan, rent-free contracts are mainly stipulated (71.7%) and, in this first part of the year, the transfer workers who represented the most important part of those who rented a property have given way to those who rent by choice or necessity. In general, those who invest in the real estate sector not only look at rental yields, but also at capital appreciation and in this Milan is the best place to hope to “multiply” their savings. From 1998 to the first half of 2021, analyzing the large Italian cities, there was a revaluation of 38.2%. The one that appreciated the most was Milan with 107.7%, followed by Florence with 66.0% and Naples with 64.3%.