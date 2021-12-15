Which are the European countries with the most confirmed Omicron variant cases

According to the ECDC, another 441 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed, for a total of 2,127 in 25 European countries. In Denmark the greatest number of infections is reported, followed by Norway, France and Germany. In Italy there are 27.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

From 13 to 14 December, 441 additional cases related to the Omicron variant of Sars-Cov-2 in the European Union area, bringing the total to 2,127 confirmed cases. The infections have been reported in 25 countries, including Italy, which stands at 27 full-blown cases. This is what emerges from the updated data ofEcdc, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Compared to yesterday, two new countries have been added to the list of those that have communicated the presence of the variant, identified for the first time in South Africa last month and apparently more contagious than the viral strains known so far, that is Luxembourg (1 case) e Hungary (2). But let’s go in order.

Denmark is the first European country for the number of Omicron

According to ECDC data, the European country in which more cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed is Denmark, where there are 268, equal to 12% of the total, thanks also to the massive operation of sequencing which was made in the last few days. Even experts calculate that by the end of the week it will become dominant in the country, displacing the Delta and reaching a prevalence of 50% by Sunday and 97% by Christmas. It is also there that is worrying Norway, with 179 confirmed Omicron cases. “The situation is serious, the spread of infections is too high, we must act to limit the damage,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told NTB news agency announcing new restrictions.

Then follow the Germany and the France, with 101 and 103 confirmed Omicron variant cases, respectively. However, Paris has already made it known that despite the circulation of the virus, it currently has no plans to introduce new restrictive measures during the holiday season. Situation under observation also in Belgium, where 73 infections linked to the Omicron variant have been confirmed, in Netherlands (62), in Sweden (51). Below we find Spain And Portugal with 49 full-blown cases each.

In Naples, once the places in intensive care are over, the Covid Center of the Ospedale del Mare reactivates 10 beds

The European body still confirms that “all cases” in the area “for which information on severity is available were asymptomatic or mild. So far, no deaths related to Omicron have been reported in the EU / See”. Data in any case to be evaluated “with caution”.

The situation in Italy

After the discovery of patient zero of the Omicron variant in Italy, the manager of Eni of Caserta found positive after a business trip to Africa, there are currently a total of 27 infections linked to the new mutation confirmed in our country. We recall that Italy sequences about 10% of the total cases, compared for example to 50% of Denmark. Among the last regions to have identified the variant there are Tuscany And Sicily.

First death from Omicron variant in the UK

Although studies on the severity of the disease caused by the new variant are still ongoing, it was recorded in United Kingdom the first death of a patient who tested positive for Omicron. The confirmation came yesterday from Prime Minister Boris Johnson who invited his fellow citizens aged 18 and over to receive the booster dose of vaccine to deal with the new tide of cases that are expected by the end of the year, even the experts have spoken of a million infections in the next month. According to the latest survey, there are 3,137 Omicron infections in the country, an increase of 1,239 units compared to the previous 24 hours.