Which are the most ecological blockchains

In an economic system that increasingly tends towards new, more sustainable development models, which reduce emissions into the environment to mitigate the effects of the climate change underway, blockchain and cryptocurrencies have long been accused of being among the least ecological, due to excessive energy consumption for the block validation model.

The problem of energy consumption

In the last three years they have been born different projects in the world of blockchain and DeFi, precisely to try to find solutions to this problem, trying to offer an alternative solution to blockchains such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, which are more energy-intensive.

The great influencer of the crypto world, Elon Musk in a recent tweet he spoke openly about the lack of sustainability of the Bitcoin blockchain, which would consume an amount of energy equal to that of a sovereign state such as Argentina or the Netherlands.

According to recent data published by the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, Bitcoin would be the 26th most energy-intensive “country” in the world.

The most ecological cryptocurrencies and blockchains

There is a lot of discussion about which blockchains and projects are more ecological and sustainable than Bitcoin and Ethereum which are notoriously not very scalable and sustainable, although Ethereum has been working on a new one for some time. update which is expected to make its blockchain much cheaper, scalable and sustainable in June.

The Arabic-language newspaper Al Jazeera asked Alex de Vries, Dutch cryptocurrency expert, of the Digiconomist website, in November, which cryptocurrencies were considered the most environmentally friendly.

According to the Dutch expert, cryptocurrencies are at the top of the list Bitcoin SV, Dash and Zcash less than 1 TWh. The worst, almost pleonastic to say it, are just right the two giants Ethereum and Bitcoin, with consumption respectively of 44 TWh for ETH and 114 TWh for BTC.

On the other hand, as regards blockchains in the strict sense, in the first places in terms of sustainability there would be Solana, Polkadot and Cardano, which perhaps not by chance are among the cryptocurrencies that recorded the greatest increases in 2021.

The new eco-sustainable model for blockchains

Solana, Polkadot and Cardano are next generation blockchains, because are born with the clear intention of making the blockchain more scalable, cheaper and more sustainable.

The principle is to move to a new model that allows many transactions per second and is much more efficient and highly scalable.

Solana and the Proof of History

To give an example, the Solana blockchain is capable of to elaborate 50,000 transactions per second, compared to Ethereum’s 15-30, with costs of $ 0.00025 per transaction.

To do this, Solana uses the proof of history validation model, much cheaper and more sustainable not only than the Proof of Work of Bitcoin and Ethereum but also that of the Proof of Stake.

How the Cardano blockchain works

Cardano, born in 2015, uses precisely the proof of stake system, which makes the execution time of the validation much faster and easier to perform, making the blockchain much more scalable and cheaper than that of Bitcoin for example.

Use only 6 gigawatt-hours of energy per year, corresponding to 0.01% of the approximately 114 used by Bitcoin.

Polkadot

Finally, Polkadot, founded in 2017 is an open source blockchain, which basically allows the interconnection of different blockchains, to exchange information and transactions.

Its system is focused on maximum scalability between the various blockchains for minimize transaction costs, increase operations and efficiency and consequently reduce environmental impacts, facilitating mass adoption.