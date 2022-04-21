which are the most frequent?

In the most recent day of attention to the user that was developed by the National Superintendence of Health, the users expressed their concern about the lack of a decent and adequate service by some EPS that operate in the department.

Regarding the poor medical care that afflicts the community, the representative of the National Network of Oversight, Óscar Tejada, pointed out that Although there are several difficulties for users of Tolima, it is a phenomenon that occurs at the national level.

“All the EPS, the IPS, Supersalud, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance, all of us have the same shortcoming at a general level, it is an issue traced to the entire country,” and added “the system is totally collapsed, there will be more delay , more delay in orders, in the delivery of medicines and in priority attention”, he explained.

Additionally, Tejada revealed that in defense of the user and as a guarantee of the right to health, thehe National Network of Overseers, will form the Regional Council of Overseers and Health of Tolimamade up of the entire network of oversight offices at the departmental level, who wish to be part of this initiative.

Supplied The New Day

Among the main complaints expressed, the lack of delivery of medicines, lack of hiring, poor user service, especially the elderly; poor administration, lack of commitment on the part of officials and lack of adequate hospital centers to attend to the different pathologies.

The spokesperson for the National Oversight Network pointed out that the liquidation of various EPSs in recent months, such as Medimás and Coomeva, has caused a collapse in service provision.

Tolima Newsroom