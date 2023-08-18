Which are the provinces with the most expensive fuel

In an announcement that seeks to stabilize the economic impact on citizens’ pockets, Sergio Massa, the economy minister, recently announced that fuel prices will remain stable until next October 31. The measure comes after the recent 12.5% ​​hike in fuel prices, which has been implemented by most of the oil companies, which will join the YPF in the early hours of this midnight.

However, the news highlights not only the government’s decision to freeze prices, but also a reality that affects the country’s different provinces: notable disparities in fuel costs., Fuel prices vary notoriously from north to south and east to west, a testimony to the different economic and logistical realities that characterize each region.

What is the cost of petrol and diesel in the hinterland of the country?



Here are the updated prices after applying an increase of 12.5% ​​to each of the original prices, arranged in a table:

province Very good infinity Diesel infinia diesel córdoba $262.73 $339.96 $284.31 $385.47 Santa Fe $261.75 $324.47 $279.35 $367.53 mendoza $255.23 $318.68 $274.22 $361.75 Jujuy $267.20 $331.42 $288.41 $382.78 the missions $284.14 $354.56 $410.47 $408.68 santa cruz $207.45 $290.60 $280.92 $365.02 Formosa $283.05 $348.51 N/A N/A chaco $276.15 $343.20 $296.94 $387.69 santiago del estero $262.82 $330.73 $288.48 $387.44 catamarca $259.98 $327.73 $289.43 $381.94 Rioja $273.69 $340.37 $353.75 N/A San Juan $264.04 $336.23 $280.78 $383.81 Saint Louis $264.35 $337.44 N/A N/A between everyday $266.92 $334.83 N/A N/A Chubut $216.43 $282.15 $275.96 $366.51

What is the most expensive province to load up on gasoline?

Mission: $284.14 Catamarca: $259.98 Santiago del Estero: $262.82 San Juan: $264.04 St. Louis: $264.35 La Rioja: $273.69 Santa Cruz: $207.45 Chaco: $276.15 Formosa: $283.05 Rose Beach: $266.92 Cordoba: $262.73 Santa Fe: $261.75 Jujuy: $267.20 Mendoza: $255.23 Chubut: $216.43