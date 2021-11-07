Which are the regions most affected by the expensive bills

The dear bills it is weighing on the pockets of all Italians, but the rise in electricity and gas prices has not been the same in every part of our country. Utilities have become more expensive due to the increase in the cost of raw materials, with a sting that has affected all citizens and businesses.

The latest report from the Observatory coordinated by Segugio.it and SOS Rates highlighted who did it most impressed the increase in gas costs.

Because in some regions the expensive gas bills have been higher

In October, with a sudden drop in outside temperatures and theincrease in raw material costs, the much feared rise in prices has arrived. The average annual expenditure for Italian families for gas is well 723 EUR, but consumption varies significantly between North and South.

The annual consumption of gas in Italy is on average 961 meters cubes, but in Northern Italy the volumes can easily exceed this volume, exceeding one thousand cubic meters.

In Trentino Alto Adige And Veneto, for example, families generally use about 1,200 cubic meters per year, in Piedmont just under 1,130 cubic meters per year.

Thanks to a more temperate climate, mitigated by the sea, in the North only the Liguria its consumption is lower than the national average, with 660 cubic meters per year. This is the lowest figure of all regions.

Traveling along the peninsula towards the south, the figure drops considerably. In Sicily in fact, 727 cubic meters are consumed. Only the Molise it goes against the trend with more than a thousand cubic meters used on average every year by the families who live there.

What are the solutions to save with the gas bill

The increase therefore affects the northern regions more, and among the solutions considered by the Observatory, to cope with the increase in the prices of gas bills there could be the transition to market free.

With the service of greatest protectionin fact, the cost of the raw material would in many cases be less convenient. The free market rates could bring annual savings of more than 50 euros, with a maximum of 76 euros for Trentino Alto Adige and a minimum of 37 euros for Sicily.

But beware, the free market does not automatically mean lower and more convenient rates than greater protection, as we have explained to you in this article. To save on your gas bill in the colder months and reduce the costs of home heating, it may be useful to follow these 10 tips.

In addition to the expensive bills on the Christmas this year will also weigh additional extra costs for Italian families, proven by increases that will affect various sectors, as we have anticipated here.