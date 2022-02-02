Which bananas to buy? Here is the best choice for your health

Banana is one of the most popular and most bought fruits in the world. Wherever we go, whether it’s in the most popular supermarkets or in a small food shop, we always find bananas. We usually see them green or yellow and almost flawless, so we buy them convinced that bananas are healthy and natural. But is this fruit really that natural and healthy? Let’s go and see if that’s the case.

As we already know, bananas are a unique source of energy, in fact it contains many vitamins and minerals essential for our body. First of all we find inside a lot of water, carbohydrates, a lot of fiber, different proteins and it is almost totally absent of fats.

This fruit has a fundamental task for our body, and provides a lot of energy thanks to its nutritional substances that include many vitamins, among which we find vitamin A, those of group B, vitamin C and finally also that E. Also they can be found in this precious fruit many useful minerals such as potassium which wins the first place as the largest quantity present, but also iron, copper, phosphorus and calcium.

Where do bananas come from?

Before arriving in our house, these exotic fruits are still very green and therefore unripe from the crops and are transported from afar to the cold rooms where the ethylene substance is added. This gas has the function of delaying the ripening process of bananas. When in the various shops where we go to buy bananas, we find them to be a bit slimy or soft or oddly compact, it is better not to buy them.

The best bananas to buy will be of a uniform color: yellow if we prefer them slightly ripe or green if we like the more sour and less sweet flavor. Many people prefer them when the skins have brown spots and therefore more ripe with a sweeter and thicker taste. When they are too many spotted or totally brown in color, it is a sign that the fruit is too ripe; in this case it is not toxic but less suitable to consume; perhaps due to its mushy consistency it should be better used for a smoothie.

Wrapped, the banana appears yellow but with large brown spots, this may mean that it has been mistreated or has suffered shocks during transport and tends to ripen earlier.

Banana ripening times are quite fast, so it is advisable to buy them a little greener than your preferred degree of consumption. Finally, those that have a fairly thick body at their center is a sign that it has been nourished well by the mother tree.