Which Bitcoin Casino is Best for Playing Online Roulette: Bitstarz or Golden Star Casino?

As many will already know, Roulette is one of the casino games that most fascinate and most intrigue players, due to its unpredictability and the total lack of skills necessary for the game. The numerous variations created by the various platforms also try to bring the user experience to a higher level. It is precisely for this reason that today we have decided to offer you an article that will help you in choosing the best online Bitcoin casino to play Roulette.

The Roulette section on Bitstarz

The first platform that we are going to consider today is Bitstarz, which allows you to play Online Roulette thanks to the Curacao license obtained in 2014. Among the more than 2800 games in its library, Bitstarz offers a very interesting section dedicated to Roulette. Online. We managed to count more than 30 different Roulette within the table games section, most of them produced by the online gaming giant Evolution Gaming. Players will be able to find not only the more classic versions of this game such as European, American and Live Roulette, but also interesting variations such as Lightning Roulette, Immersive Roulette and Speed ​​Auto Roulette.

It will also be possible to benefit from a small initial boost, given by the welcome bonus currently present on the site, which consists of a bonus on the first 4 deposits for a maximum of € 500 (or 5BTC) in total.

The Roulette section of Golden Star Casino

Let’s now move on to the other platform that we have decided to compare to Bitsarz, or Golden Star Casino. As soon as you enter the home page of the site, you understand from the first moment that compared to its direct competitor, Golden Star Casino does not have as large a library of games as the one owned by Bistarz. This is also reflected in the Roulette section, present only in 7 variants, including:

Roulette Royal

European Roulette

American Roulette

French Roulette

In this case, unlike what we have seen on Bitstarz, the software providers are many and they are very different, in fact some software is produced by Amatic, others by Belatra, still others by Bgaming and finally the latest variant is produced by Evoplay.

Also with regard to Golden Star Casino, players will be able to take advantage of the welcome bonus currently present on the platform, to increase the deposited funds and thus also be able to consequently increase the probability of winning. The welcome bonus in fact consists of a bonus on the first three deposits, for a total of 500 € (or 150 mBTC) in total.

How do we choose the best Roulette section to play with Bitcoin?

Before reaching the conclusions, we want to give some very important tips on how to recognize, in complete autonomy, a good section of Bitcoin Roulette games in a Bitcoin Casino.

First of all, our advice is to see the variety of versions available: a must are European, American and French Roulette; any addition is a welcome plus.

The second factor to consider is the software provider: some are better known than others and therefore can already indirectly provide us with a trademark of quality and loyalty.

The last factor to consider is the RTP, or the percentage of return to the player: the higher this number (usually a good RTP is above 90%), the higher the chance of winning over time.

Conclusions: who wins between the two contenders?

We have very briefly seen how the Roulette sections are made up at both sites and what they have to offer. After careful analysis, based on objective parameters and coming from experts in the sector, we would like to recommend Bitstarz without a shadow of a doubt, not only for the greater variety of Roulette present within it, but also for the choice of a gaming giant like Evolution. Gaming, known and respected globally.

If we also take into account the welcome bonus for players who want to sign up for the first time on one of these two sites, Bistarz wins hands down, due to the split into four convenient deposits and the possibility of increasing their funds up to € 500 or 5 BTC.