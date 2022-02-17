Which bitcoin to buy?





1 What makes Bitcoin (no last name) the original? Bitcoin was born as a project — let’s say, officially — in October 2008. It was then that Satoshi Nakamoto (a pseudonym) published the White Paper where he explained his invention. “Bitcoin: A User-to-User Electronic Cash System”. Advertising After that introduction to the world, came the Genesis Block. The first in the entire history of Bitcoin accounting, the one that It has become popularly known as the Bitcoin blockchain. That is, blocks of information chained with the entire history of transactions and coins issued on the network. What is known today as BTC is the result of accounting accumulated over more than a decade in the chain with the consensus of the majority of miners, with minimal modifications to its code with respect to Satoshi’s initial proposal. And even those modifications, which developers submit as Improvement Proposals (BIPs), have to go through consensus to be incorporated. In this consensus, which has several layers, developers, miners and nodes connected to the Bitcoin network participate. In other words, it is the people who decide what the original Bitcoin is and what to add to its code. Even countries, regulators and the whole community recognize bitcoin (BTC) as the original. This could be considered as another layer of that consensus, from the point of view of the community. The market also supports the BTC position, with more than 40% of the capital of all cryptocurrencies concentrated only in it. People trade is BTC (at least much more than the rest) and even countries like El Salvador have already accepted it as legal tender. Do any look like the original bitcoin? There is only one original bitcoin. The one whose abbreviation is BTC and which concentrates the majority of the money invested in the cryptocurrency market. Some of its imitations have one or another shared characteristic (mining, limited emission). But none has all the elements that make bitcoin what it is: the chain that the entire community has decided to recognize as the project that Satoshi created more than a decade ago.

two How many “bitcoins” are there? The said. There are many cryptocurrencies that seek to take advantage of the Bitcoin name. Some are a fork of Bitcoin. Hence they inherit the name and part of their original code. Others simply seem to take advantage of a name that is on the lips of major investors in the world. In any case, there are currently more than a hundred cryptocurrencies with the word “bitcoin” inserted in their name. in some form or in combination with some other catchy term: MegaBitcoin, Super Bitcoin, Bitcoin Gold (gold), Bitcoin God (god), First Bitcoin (first bitcoin) or even Lightning Bitcoin, a name that clearly alludes to the network of payment channels, Lightning Network, which runs on a second layer of Bitcoin and serves to send instant payments at a very low cost. Beware of certain “bitcoins” Very new assets, with little history, dubious web pages or that do not offer anything more than their comparison or appropriation of the word Bitcoin, can generate a great risk of losing your money. Among the main of these currencies we can mention some already named initially: BitcoinCash (BCH) : cryptocurrency born from the fork of the Bitcoin chain, as a result of the so-called “block size war”. This currency, abbreviated as BCH, runs after the separation of a group that wanted to increase the size (capacity) of the blocks in Bitcoin. Following the lack of the necessary consensus, the majority remained with bitcoin (BTC). That’s where Bitcoin Cash was born.

Bitcoin Cash Satoshi's Vision (BSV): Another fork, but in this case of the new Bitcoin Cash blockchain. BSV is the flag of Craig S. Wright, an Australian businessman who has self-proclaimed himself without proof as Satoshi Nakamoto. According to him and his followers, BSV is the only proposal that sticks to the original values ​​of the project. Hence it is called "Satoshi's vision".

3 A “wrapped” bitcoin is also not a bitcoin There are those who have gone beyond creating their projects and tying them to the bitcoin name: the word, in those cases, emerges as a representation. There we find the concept of a “wrapped bitcoin”. This is nothing more than tokens tied to the value of BTC, created on other chains, backed by real bitcoins deposited in some reserve fund. At first glance, it might seem that they are bitcoins since they have BTC deposited as backup. But they are actually tokens that represent that BTC in collateral. Just as a stablecoin like tether (USDT) bases its market value on that of the dollar, we might think of a wrapped bitcoin as a bitcoin-based “stablecoin” rather than fiat money. There are two particular projects with these characteristics, and they are connected to two of the most representative names in the cryptocurrency ecosystem: wrapped bitcoin (literally “Wrapped Bitcoin”), which runs on the Ethereum chain; and Bitcoin BEP2which is on the blockchain of the exchange with the highest trading volume in the world: Binance, with its BNB Chain. Know what you are buying When you buy Wrapped Bitcoin or Bitcoin BEP2, you are actually buying a token that has nothing to do with how the original works, beyond its commercial value. The real BTC is in the hands of Binance, in the case of BEP2; and BitGo, Kyber Network and Ren, if we talk about Wrapped.

4 Bitcoin vs. its competitors in the market If there are still doubts about which bitcoin you should buy, and you want to enter a world that has attracted capital from big personalities, investment funds and public companies, then the market has its own answer. There is a short version of how to know which bitcoin to buy: BTC alone currently accounts for more than 40% of the value invested in the cryptocurrency market. That volume is even more representative if you take into account that there are tens of thousands of cryptocurrencies in existence. BCH or BSV, to mention the main competitors of BTC, do not even reach 0.5% with their respective capitalizations combined. While bitcoin accumulates more than 800 billion dollars, BCH and BSV barely concentrate around 6 billion and just over a billion, respectively. Considering that both cases arose from Bitcoin forks, the message from the market seems clear. The other sign of how the market also established a consensus around BTC is the appreciation of the asset over time. Since there are records of the exchange of BTC in exchanges, the increase is exponential. Just over a decade ago, 1 bitcoin was barely par with the dollar. Now, each coin is over $40,000. Meanwhile, BSV is very close to the value it was first traded at, while BCH is below its initial price.





