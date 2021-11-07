Tips & egrave; the co-founder and CEO of Hedera Hashgraph, a next-generation distributed ledger technology that claims to deliver speed; more high and better security guarantees than existing blockchain solutions.

& ldquo; When we talk about decentralization, I think it is very important to be specific about it & ograve; that we mean. As for layer-one protocols, what exactly are we measuring when we talk about decentralization? Two separate categories of decentralization are important: 1) governance and 2) ordering of transactions.

First, governance: how many entities Are different people (or organizations) involved in making decisions about product roadmap, service pricing, reward payments, and other governance-related decisions? These entities are all known by name or can they be anonymous? If they can be anonymous, there is no c & rsquo; & egrave; way to really determine how much governance is; decentralized as the same anonymous participant can & ograve; pretend to be more entity different. There are opportunities to consolidate voting rights? For example, if voting rights are associated with a governance token, a single participant can increase their influence by buying or earning additional tokens, which leads to consolidation of voting rights and greater centralization.

The Hedera Governing Council model is; exceptional in public records. & Egrave; consisting of up to 39 limited-term organizations, chosen to represent a wide range of industries, with offices around the world and nodes running on six different continents. Council members are all made public, minutes of council meetings are published (and added to Hedera using the Hedera Consensus Service (HCS)), and each member has a single vote to ensure fairness, stability, and stability. and a truly decentralized decision-making process. Even the LLC agreement that companies must sign to join the council is; public and available on HCS. This model stands in stark contrast to protocols governed by a small group of core developers or a single foundation.

Second, decentralization of the ordering of transactions: What is the minimum number of entities; required to determine the order of transactions in the network? In the case of Bitcoin, for example, only a handful of mining organizations (often five or less) control over 50% of the network’s hashing power, enough to enforce the order of transactions. (At the time of writing, only three mining pools control 47% of Bitcoin’s hashing power, and only two mining pools control nearly 48% of Ethereum’s hashing power.) Furthermore, if a network allows node operators to remain anonymous, it is; impossible to know to what extent any entity controls the hashing power of the network.

Phase 1 of Hedera’s network requires over two-thirds of his council members to agree on the ordering of transactions, and the vote of each council member currently has equal weight. Since the name of each member of the council is; public, we can say for certain that the ordering of transactions is; decentralized. This makes it already more decentralized of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Phase 2 will add; publicly identifiable community nodes, and anonymous nodes will only be added to the network once a very high degree of certainty is achieved that stake consolidation is unlikely.

The Hedera network, both in terms of its governance model and the technical ordering of transactions, is; was designed from the ground up to embody the ideals of sustainable decentralization. & rdquo;