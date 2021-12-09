Which cars devalue the least?

THE MINI 3 DOOR IS THE WINNER – According to the data obtained by theBrumbrum Observatory, the Mini 3 doors petrol is the car that it devalues ​​less absolutely. The company’s analysis shows that the British city car is the best at maintaining its value after five years, up to 68% of its purchase price. Furthermore, the high price of the Mini remains even after three and seven years, reaching, in fact, the second place in the standings in both cases.

THE BEST AFTER 3 YEARS – If instead we look at the rankings individually, theAudi A1 Sportback it is the car that depreciates less after three years, holding 82% of its price at the market, positioning itself ahead of the Mini e Volkswagen Polo. A value that remains high even after five years, with the car from the house of the four rings in second place, between the English city car and the Dacia Sandero.

UTILITIES AND CITYCARS – From these special rankings, a scenario is outlined in which segment B cars are the most attractive. In fact, the only sedan to appear on the various podiums is the Volkswagen Golf, in third place behind the Mini and Renault Twingo 5-door, with the French first in the hit parade of cars that keep their value best after the age of seven.

BY TYPE – L’Brumbrum Observatory in addition to considering car prices in an absolute sense, she paused to consider i vehicles also for each category, regardless of the years of purchase. For example, the Golf, in addition to being one of the three best cars to retain its value after the age of seven, ranks first among the sedans, in front of Audi A3 Sportback and Mercedes A-Class. Nelle city ​​car the Renault Twingo triumphs, with Abarth 595 in second place and Smart Fortwo following. Also noteworthy is the Dacia Duster (in fourth place in the value rankings after three and five years), best among the suv, which excels on the Volvo XC40 and Peugeot 3008. While for the crossover, first place goes to Jeep Reengade, with the remaining places on the podium occupied by Fiat 500X and Ranult Captur. Mini is back in first position also in the utility category, with Audi A1 Sportback and Volkswagen Polo behind it.

DIESEL IN BREATH – To affect the evaluation of the used also the current energy and environmental context that weighs on diesel, LPG and methane-fueled cars, with lower prices than petrol-fueled ones. In terms of ranking, the top three cars in the SUV category are the same ones that also dominate the ranking of diesel cars (Duster ahead of Volvo XC40 and Peugeot 3008), while for the greener cars, the Golf triumphs in methane cars; and in those running on LPG the Dacia Sandero Stepway.

MPV AND WAGONS IN DIFFICULTY – If we go into the minivans and station wagons categories, they are types that struggle to maintain 60% of their selling price, already after only three years from their purchase. Rankings that see the best Fiat 500L among the minivan, ahead of Mercedes B-Class and BMW 2-series Active Tourer, while between the family members, the Clio SW takes first place, with the podium completed by Volkswagen Golf Variant and Skoda Octavia Wagon.