which celebrities inspire our workouts the most?

Love them or hate them, celebrities are often looked up to as role models, and that’s especially true when it comes to fitness. Television, magazines, social media… today it is very easy to take inspiration from the “fitness routine” of our favorite stars. But which ones give us the most inspiration in this area? After unveiling a ranking of the most listened to artists at the gym to boost its performance, the network of sports halls PureGym now unveils the list of personalities who motivate us the most to carry out our weekly sports sessions. In addition to analyzing more than 1,000 search terms to find out which celebrities serve as good role models, the study’s authors looked at the exact body parts we try to imitate according to the videos of celebrities viewed when it’s all about planning the workouts. A list of ” 25 Best Celebrity Fitness Inspirations “, composed of actors who have taken on the role of superheroes, superstars of action films, stars of reality TV, and sportsmen like footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

With more than 12,360 searches each month for his workout style, be it arms, abs, legs and chest, actor Chris Hemsworth emerges as the most inspirational fitness celebrity. The latter is indeed known for his role as Thor, Marvel superhero, which led him to build impressive muscles. The Australian does not hesitate to share his daily sports routines very regularly and has even launched into technology by launching his fitness application. The Center in 2019. No celebrity fitness inspiration could be complete without mentioning The Rock (Dwayne Johnson). The wrestler-turned-actor, well-known for his incredible fitness on all of his most famous movies, came in second, with 12,270 searches per month for his workouts and exercise plans. Finally, it’s no surprise that the legendary Henry Cavill, who previously held the role of Superman, also ended up in the top three, with more than 10,000 searches per month. The actor had to go through years of relentless sports training to wear the famous superhero outfit but also for the Netflix series The Witcher.

A model who is a big winner on the women’s side

Interestingly, among the most searched male celebrities on the internet, only one is a sports star, NFL football player Aaron Donald, who is searched for 4,400 times a month for terms related to his training. The rest of the ranking is made up of actors (Zac Efron, Brad Pitt, Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael B. Jordan), the majority of whom have played superheroes in the Marvel or DC comic book universes: Henry Cavill but also Captain America aka Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds (Green Lantern), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) or Chris Pratt (Star-Lord in the Marvel blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy). “ With many actors required to build impressive physiques as part of their roles, it’s perhaps no surprise that they ended up becoming mass inspirations for fitness enthusiasts. sum up the authors of the study. But while the male top 10 is mostly made up of actors, the female fitness top 10 is characterized by a combination of influencers, actresses, models and musicians.

The celeb getting the top spot is none other than model Kendall Jenner (sister of Kylie Jenner and half-sister of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, racking up an impressive 8,420 searches each month for terms associated with her workouts. training. So who could occupy the second place? Nobody other than Kim Kardashian precisely, because “ Kim is no stranger to bikini selfies, and it’s clear she’s been letting her fans look to her and her personal trainer for inspiration and workout tips. “say the authors of the study. The top 3 is completed by actress Brie Larson, another well-known celebrity in the Marvel universe. In effect, “ his training for the role of Captain Marvel has been widely documented and considered one of the most grueling celebrity workout routines of all time. Despite this tough reputation, there are over 3,000 searches for her workouts each month, placing her as one of our biggest celebrity fitness inspirations.. notes the site. In fifth place is singer Jennifer Lopez next, which is not surprising given how her fans have envied her physical shape and sculptural curves for decades.

In total, four of the 10 most fitness-inspiring female celebrities belong to the Kardashian clan, with Khloe Kardashian (4th place) and Kylie Jenner (7th place) joining their sisters Kendall and Kim in the ranking. The latter also cites superheroine Gal Gadot, who wears the Wonder Women costume, in 6th place, model Bella Hadid in 8th place, singer Ariana Grande in 9th place and actress Scarlett Johansson in 10th place. , also subjected to an intense sports routine for her role as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow (Marvel). And when it comes to getting inspiration from celebrity workouts to work specific body parts, some stars are popping up, like Britney Spears and Taylor Swift. The young singer is cited when it comes to getting toned biceps along with Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenenr. Actress Brie Larson is the reference for sessions focusing on the abdominals, while the female stars have the best part for the legs: Taylor Swift, Gal Gadot, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Emma Watson, Kate Middleton and Kendall Jenner .