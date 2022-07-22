Which celebrities were girlfriends of Chris Evans?

Chris Evans is one of the most sought-after leading men in Hollywood. Currently, the actor has not stopped adding successes with each of his films and productions. However, Chris recently confessed that he is looking for the love of his life to start a family and ‘settle down’.

Despite the fact that the actor has told on different occasions that he has not been lucky in love, he has always been linked to different actresses, coming to enter into love relationships with some of them, having some occasional outings or simply laughing at the rumors. Do you want to know who they are? Here we present them:

1. Dianna Agron

The remembered Quinn from Glee and the ‘Capi’ met at a celebration party for the 2011 Oscars. They were seen together a couple of times but the romance was very brief.

2. Sandra Bullock

The press was in charge of linking them after learning that Evans admitted that Bullock was his crush. However, they were in charge of denying the rumors and even Sandra joked about it. “Since then we got married and it started to fall apart, so we broke up,” the actress said.

3. Lily Collins

The actors met in 2015 during the party organized by Vanity Fair to celebrate the Oscars. After a couple of outings, a source said “they’re having a lot of fun and seeing where it goes.” After a couple of months, the rumors died down and neither Evans nor Collins spoke about it again.

4. Lily James

During early 2020, James and Evans were spotted leaving a Mayfair nightclub together. After a couple of days, they were seen having a date in a London park. However, the romance was never formalized and Lily decided to get back together with her ex.

5. Selena Gomez

A couple with potential but that could never materialize. Rumors of a relationship between Selena and Chris broke out at the end of 2021. However, the press could never capture any compromising image of the two together other than “coincidences” in some places in Los Angeles.

6. Jessica Biel

Before getting engaged to Justin Timberlake, Jessica had a long relationship with Chris Evans. The couple met in 2001 and filmed two movies together. Although they were about to get married, they ended their relationship in 2006 after five years of romance.

