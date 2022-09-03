Which celebrity is missing from the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ trailer?

On D-7 of the launch of the twelfth season of the TF1 dance competition, a new trailer featuring the presenter and the celebrities has been unveiled. A participant is missing.

Imminent return for “Dancing with the stars”. After several weeks of intense communication on social networks between announcements from the jury, participating celebrities and professional dancers, the headline entertainment returns on September 9th.

For the occasion, the dance competition unveiled last night, seven days before its launch, a new trailer. Eleven of the twelve stars of this twelfth season, accompanied by the presenter Camille Combal, appear in this video of one minute thirty.

A rotary telephone rings, Camille Combal dressed in a gray uniform and her black bow tie rushes to answer. “Hotel Dancing with the Stars”, he announces, followed by a few humorous expressions specific to the host. The music Stay with me by Calvin Harris with Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell is launched.

An overview of the cast

In a vintage setting with the air of Grand Budapest Hotel, celebrities parade in sketches. The singer Anggun is doing fittings, the double winner of “Koh-Lanta”, Clémence Castel excels at billiards, the comedian Florent Peyre enters the hall, his arms loaded with travel bags. We then find the actor Théo Fernandez, seen in Les Tuches make a pile of glasses of champagne, the singer Eva moves on a golden luggage rack, Billy Crawford does a few dance steps in a living room with long curtains and carpets.

Zoom on large marble stairs, which the former Miss France Amandine Petit descends in a dress with an infinite train. Clara Lazarri, seen in “The Voice Kids” and “Eurovision Junior” is having a cup of tea, the influencer Léa Elui plays chess with Camille Combal. Finally, the actor‘Here it all starts Thomas Da Costa, hoisted on a huge pile of suitcases is looking for a hat while David Douillet brings up the rear, fidgeting in a library.

But the whole cast did not respond. The singer Stéphane Legar, yet a participant in this season, does not appear. To announce it all the same, the musician appears briefly on the cover of The DALS Gazettenewspaper read by Camille Combal in the trailer.

Stéphane Legar, absent from the trailer and integrated by TF1 on the cover of a fake newspaper. Twitter screenshot

To conclude this video, the presenter disguised as a butler urges his employees. “We open in a few days, I want my five stars on Dance Advisor”announces Camille Combal leaving the field.