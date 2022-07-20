Which character will Alexis Floyd have on Grey’s Anatomy? When are the new chapters released on STREAMING?

The ABC series announced the arrival of a new character for its long-awaited 19th season. Find out the details below.

A new doctor will arrive Gray Sloan Memorial After the chaotic events of the season 18 finale of Grey’s Anatomy when most of the heads of departments resigned from the hospital.

The season finale showed how chaos took over the hospital, since separately all the doctors were going through personal crises that put their careers and their future in the place at risk.

ATTENTION! SPOILERS AHEAD. IF YOU ARE STILL NOT UP TO DATE WITH THE LAST SEASON OF GREY’S ANATOMY, WE RECOMMEND YOU NOT TO READ ON.

For your part Owen HuntKevin McKidd Y Teddy Altman (Kim Rivers) They had to flee the city with their children, after Bailey (Chandra Wilson) He revealed to them that he learned that the head of trauma helped ex-soldiers end their lives in an assisted manner, a fact that he has to denounce so as not to jeopardize the credibility of the hospital. However, he gave them time to escape.

The chapter showed the return of two of the most beloved characters in history: Jackson (Jesse Williams) Y April (Sarah Drew)who returned to Seattle to help save the resident program that will be reviewed for continuity.

But that’s not all, as in the final minutes Bailey tells MeredithEllen Pompeo) who resigns, therefore, she is the new head of the hospital.

Who is the actress who joins the new season of Grey’s Anatomy?



Alexis Floyd continues in the Shondaland universe by adding to the ABC medical drama. According to Deadline, the actress will join the upcoming season as Simone Griffin, a new first-year surgical resident who is successful, funny, and smart. Simone grew up in Seattle but never wanted to work at Gray Sloan due to a painful personal history with the hospital.

“Grey’s Anatomy, like the entire Shonda canon [Rhimes]is a show that redefines the genre and remains masterfully committed to diversity, relevance and vulnerabilityFloyd told Deadline. “Joining the cast in its 19th season is an immeasurable honor and it’s just going to be a lot of fun.”