Which character would Chris Evans like to play again? Which Marvel character do you prefer?

Marvel is without a doubt one of the studios that a lot of actors and actresses who work with at some point because Generally his productions are big box office successes.

For this reason, the company led by Kevin Feige has had great stars such as Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Angelina Jolie and Chris Evansamong many other Hollywood actors.

In fact, the latter has been part of the UCM as Steve Rogers/Captain Americawhom he played for a decade, but also as another famous character in movies like Fantastic Four from 2005 and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer from 2007. Precisely the latter, he would like to play again.

“God, wouldn’t that be great? Nobody’s ever come to me for that. I mean, I don’t look exactly the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. My God, I’m old. But i really love that characterbut I think… aren’t they doing something with the Fantastic Four right now?” Evans told MTVNews.

Which Marvel character would Chris Evans want to play again?

It is nothing more and nothing less than Johnny Storm better known as Human Torch.

“Look, I would love to,” Evans added of reprising the role of the Human Torch. “I’d love to. Actually, that would be an easier sell for me than coming back as Cap.. You know what I want to say?

Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost didn’t want to interrupt what a beautiful experience it was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like you really didn’t have your day. That was before Marvel really found its feet. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?” the actor added.

Currently Chris Evans performs the voice of Buzz in Lightyear, the new Pixar film about the famous astronaut character from Toy Story.

Check out the full interview below.