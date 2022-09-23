Which characters will return to the fourth season of High School Musical? Who from HSM is coming back?

The fourth season of HSMTMTS will focus on the return of remembered characters from the original production starring Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tistale.

High School Musical: The Series will return with its fourth season which is already beginning to take shape after the important announcement about the participation of well-known actors from the saga of HSM.

The new season is called “High School Musical: The Reunion” will have a big change in its history, after Olivia Rodrigo will confirm her departure from production after four seasons.

During Disney’s D23 event it was revealed that the fourth season will connect with the tape released in 2006.

When the students return for their first day of school, they also learn that the school is being used to film the long-awaited movie HHigh School Musical 4: The Reunitedny all students will participate as extras.

Who are the first six HSM actors confirmed for the series?

Corbin Blue, who played Chad, the best friend of Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) will return to production after participating in the third installment; they join him Lucas Grabel, who played the lover Ryan Evans, Monique Colemanwho played Taylor; bart johnson, who played Coach Bolton; Alyson Reed, who played drama teacher Mrs. Darbus; and Kaycee Stroh, who played cheerleader Martha, will also be a part of the upcoming season.