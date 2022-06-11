Which characters would appear in the Marvel movie Thunderbolts?





Thunderbolts, the new Marvel movie, brings crazy to the internet, after the director was confirmed; the speculations around her did not wait.

And so, as everyone has put their favorite characters with the possibility of appearing in the movie Thunderbolts; but what could these be? Here we share the most talked about among the fans. Although remember that so far nothing has been confirmed, so they are all rumours.

Characters like Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell’s US Agent, Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo, Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster, Tim Roth’s Abomination, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier are the most popular.

Who are the Thunderbolts?

To tell the truth, the plot of the film is completely unknown, since it is only known that it will revolve around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government. Does it ring a bell? We know at first glance it could sound like some kind of Marvel suicide squad. The truth is that we will have to wait for more information.

While that’s going on, don’t forget to share with me, who are the characters you wish would appear in Thunderbolts?



