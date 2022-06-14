Which color of lipstick favors more according to skin tone: the perfect guide to know which lipstick is best for you

Surely it has happened to you that you have fallen in love with a lipstick and, when you put it on, it does not look as good as you thought. Or you have seen a friend with an ideal color and when you try it, the effect is not the same. This happens for two reasons. The first is

the color of our own lip which, when mixed with the cosmetic, changes slightly and the result is not always the same. The second is

the tone of our skin which makes not all

the colors of lipsticks favor us in the same way. We have told you about the coral lipsticks that are very flattering when you are brunette and we have shown you the red that rejuvenates Tamara Falcó’s favorite. However, if you want to get it right, here we leave you a

complete guide on how to wear lipstick in the best possible way.

light tone



Nicole Kidman with a pink lipstick.



For such light skin, it is best to go for cold tones. If your dermis has a very white color and you want to get a sweet lok, you should choose a pink lipstick like the one Nicole Kidman wears. It doesn’t matter if it’s a pastel pink or something stronger like Yves Saint Lauren, 08 Contrary Fuchsia, you’ll be sure to hit the nail on the head if you keep that cool hue. If what you want is a natural effect and you want to bet on something more nude, the Beige to stay 119 from L’Oréal is perfect. As for the reds, keep that cold tone in mind and choose those that are more maroon like the 417 Blazer from Armani Beauty.

mid tone



Aitana with a red lipstick.



If you have slightly darker skin and you fit in the medium tones, you should know that your lipsticks are the warm ones. In this case, the sexy look achieved with red comes from those that are more orange and intense like the Hot Lips in Tell Laura by Charlotte Tilbury, which is a much warmer red. For more natural makeup, the best option is to go for coral tones such as Catrice’s Full Satin Lipstick in that warm pink and satin tone, which achieves a sweet effect, or 3ina’s The Longwear Lipstick in shade 362, which is perfect for a more natural look.

brown tone



Sara Carbonero with a nude pink lipstick.



For darker skin, the sweet effect is achieved with slightly dark nude shades and a pinkish tone like the one you can get with Kiko’s Festival Glow No Transfer Matte Lipstick in shade 02 Silky Nude. For natural makeup, in this case, it is preferable to opt for more brown neutral tones and achieve that uniform effect that seems that the lip is not made up. For this you have the Dapop Lollipop Lips Ballet tone. As for the reds, the ones that will favor you the most are those that are closer to pink, which have a pigment that is closer to purple or granite, such as the 500 of the Stay Matte Liquid Lip Color from Rimmel London.

dark tone



Rihanna with burgundy lipstick.



Finally, dark skin should opt for dark lipsticks so they don’t contrast too much. For the sweetest makeup, you can go for pink, but if it is with a shade that tends to purple, better, as is the case with Mile High Club by Krash Cosmetics in the shade Keep your distance. As for the most natural ones and to achieve that much-desired ‘no makeup’ effect, the best is for the darkest or brownest nudes like the MAC Lipstick in the Move your body tone. And what about red? Go one step further and choose a dark maroon or a more burgundy like the one offered by Essence Long Lasting Lipstick 05.