How do you project a movement in a financial instrument? There are many ways, some reliable and based on mathematical rules and equations like the proprietary algorithms of our society, others based on elements that are not governed by these connotations and scrupulous probability calculations. While equity markets appear poised for a bullish directional phase through the end of the year, some commodities are also showing bullish signals.

Today, after consulting our Trading Systems, we want to indicate which commodity to invest from now and earn until the end of the year.

The choice fell on timber and sugar for upward operations, while on palladium for downward operations.

Which commodity to invest in now and earn until the end of the year?

The timber closed the trading day of December 10 at a price of 1,069.3, up 4.39%. Since the beginning of the year it has marked the minimum at 462.6 and the maximum at 1,834.8.

Until we see a weekly close below 900.7, prices could continue to rise in a few weeks towards the 1.160 and then 1.361 area. In the short term, a daily close below 1.028 is dangerous.

The sugar closed the trading day of December 10 at a price of 19.71, up by 0.10%. Since the beginning of the year it has marked the minimum at 462.6 and the maximum at 1,834.8.

Until we see a weekly close below 18.76, prices could continue to rise in a few weeks towards the area of ​​21 and then 22.45. In the short term, a daily close below 19.36 is dangerous.

The palladium closed the trading day of 10 December at a price of 1,749.8 down by 3.50%. Since the beginning of the year it has marked the minimum at 1,684.5 and the maximum at 3,020.

Until a weekly close above 2.067 is seen, prices could continue to fall towards the 1.394.1 area in a few weeks. In the short term, a first bullish indication is a daily close above 1.820.