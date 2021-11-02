which console works best? Here is the verdict

Where to get this moment, sooner or later. PS5 against Xbox Series X in the final duel related to which of the two consoles works best.

PlayStation 5 stands dominating the market in terms of sales, but Xbox Series X has it on its side a bright future with his studies.

Xbox Game Pass is a formidable weapon because month after month it always delivers new games, and November is one of the best ever.

But Sony is deploying air forces for PS5, literally planes for support in the upcoming Christmas war.

The new battlefield however, it is not based on sales, the best games, or which of the two consoles is more beautiful (sorry, Xbox Series S).

Have you ever wondered Which console between PS5 and Xbox Series X works best? In case this doubt does not make you sleep at night, the analysis of Built for Mars.

The site analysis focuses on which of the two current generation consoles provide a better user experience.

Usability of the interface, navigation speed, functionality, and many others were the items examined by the very long analysis that you find on the site.

There full-bodied analysis contains the following key points:

PS5 needs an average of 29.8% more input than Xbox to perform a task

On average 19% of actions done on Xbox “change screens significantly”

Xbox needs input menus because menus are more efficient

Both PlayStation and Xbox don’t have an affable design, and they make basic mistakes

In conclusion, according to the report there is no real winner, because in the end both user interfaces are confusing and can create problems for less experienced users.

Meantime both are busy on the market, for example Xbox is squabbling with Geoff Keighley regarding The Game Awards.

While Xbox certainly doesn’t have such a great version of the console, like the PS5 of Ghost of Tsushima.

Maybe if the console analysis will change in the future, because Sony has so many great ideas coming to PS5.