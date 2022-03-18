Which countries are allies of Russia and which of Ukraine?

Why is Ukraine fighting alone against the Russian invasion? 2:09

(Cnn in Spanish) — Ukraine’s population has been under heavy bombardment for three weeks now as ground fighting continues against Russian forces, which invaded the country on February 24 after President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” on his territory after months of tensions awaiting an invasion. But who are the allies that each party has in the face of this invasion?

Ukraine’s allies

Ukraine has been progressively drawing closer to the West in recent decades, stating on different occasions its intentions to join the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Kyiv managed to sign a trade association agreement with the EU in 2014, and although it has not advanced in a possible entry into the EU or NATO in the face of strong Russian pressure, it has approached both organizations and especially Germany, France and United States.

Shortly after the Russian attack became known, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke specifically of the United States’ support for his country. “A minute ago I had a conversation with President Biden. The US has already begun to rally international support,” he said.

In the days that followed, the United States and Europe launched an unprecedented battery of sanctions against Russia, and numerous NATO countries, including the US and Germany, stepped up shipments of weapons that have been key to the Ukrainian war effort.

Those who have shown their support, and those who have not

Without becoming partners or allies, most of the international community has shown its support for Ukraine and rejected the Russian invasion.

On March 2, the United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution (A/RES/ES-11/1) that reaffirms support for the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine, considers Russian aggression “deplorable” and demands that Russia cease in the use of force and withdraw their troops. It was approved with 141 votes in favor, 5 against and 35 abstentions.

The long list of countries that voted in favor can be found here. While the five votes against come from Russia, Belarus and Syria (Russia’s allies), North Korea and Eritrea.

Who abstained? Angola, Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Burundi, China, Congo, Cuba, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Madagascar, Mali, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Central African Republic, Senegal, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Uganda, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.

While Azerbaijan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Morocco, Togo, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Venezuela were absent.

Kazakhstan, which abstained, and Uzbekistan, which was absent and is a prominent partner of Russia, have nevertheless announced that they will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Reuters reported. So did Azerbaijan, absent in the vote, by sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine, according to the country’s state news agency.

Russia and its partners

President Vladimir Putin’s government has only one major ally in the region: Aleksandr Lukashenko’s Belarus. In fact, a large number of Russian soldiers were deployed on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in recent months and amid sanctions.

There have been reports of Belarus possibly sending forces to fight in the war, which have not been confirmed, but Minsk did surprise the world by changing its status as a country without nuclear weapons, just days after the invasion.

Outside the region, Russia maintains a close relationship with China, a country with which they usually act in coordination before the United Nations and with whom they proclaimed last month that their friendship “has no limits.”

Beijing has so far offered no support for Moscow’s actions, but has also not questioned them and said it would start importing Russian wheat, a move that could ease the impact of Western sanctions on Russia.

However, the war has been beginning to affect the relationship, and in recent days China has been quietly distancing itself from Russia, fearing it will be affected by the numerous sanctions imposed against Moscow.

In Latin America, Russia cultivates strong ties with Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. While in the Middle East Moscow has maintained a significant presence in Syria since 2015, devastated by civil war, and in support of President Bashar al-Aassad.

In fact, many of the Russian soldiers participating in the invasion of Ukraine have experience fighting in Syria — including General Andrei Sukhovetsky, who was recently killed in combat — and Russian state media showed images of alleged Syrian volunteers preparing to travel to Ukraine to fight for Moscow.