Which countries have loosened the restrictions for Covid, and who is preparing to do so – Corriere.it

Of Foreign Online Editing

In Austria, compulsory vaccination has been suspended, in France since Monday there is no obligation to wear a mask indoors. The trend towards a return to normalcy can be seen almost everywhere

The number of deaths due to Covid in the world exceeds six million but the pandemic – at least in the collective perception: the data signals, for example in Italy, always lead to caution – seems to be retreating almost everywhere. Many nations have already eased the restrictions on social and economic life or are preparing to do so. Here is a map of the situation.

In Austria, compulsory anti-Covid vaccination has been eliminated Almost all restrictions have been lifted since 5 March to curb coronavirus infections. As early as February 12, Vienna had begun to relax measures, bidding farewell to non-essential activities and places of culture to the 2-G rule, which allowed entry only to people vaccinated against Covid or recovered after contracting the disease. infection. The government has also decided to suspend the compulsory vaccination against Covid scheduled for mid-March: a measure he had introduced last month and which had caused great controversy in the country.

In France, stop the obligation to wear masks indoors From next Monday, health restrictions – such as distancing, masks and remote work – will no longer be in force in the workplace. From the same day It will no longer be mandatory to wear masks indoors. Meanwhile, with the nearing end of the vaccination pass – equivalent to the super green pass – scheduled for March 14, the vaccination campaign slowed down rather markedly last week, with 309,000 injections.

In Spain, discos reopen without the obligation of a green pass From February 8, the use of masks outside is no longer mandatory, with Catalonia eliminating almost all restrictions. Discos reopen with no time limit or obligation to show anti-Covid certification at the entrance.

In Israel there is no longer a green pass system Israel was one of the first countries to introduce the use of the green pass and to adopt the strategy of coexistence with the coronavirus, keeping schools open as well as various economic activities. From 1 March, however, the government has decided not to renew the green pass system which regulated access to public places and workplaces. The rules at the border also change. To enter the country, foreigners will need a molecular swab both before departure and upon arrival at Ben Gurion airport, while returning Israelis will only need a swab at the airport. The government has also abolished weekly tests for school pupils.

In Germany, freedom day will be March 20 On March 20, the plan, agreed by the federal government and the presidents of the German lands, will start to put an end to most of the anti-Covid restrictions. The three-point plan on which the agreement was found provides for a gradual stop to restrictions on private gatherings, shops, restaurants and hotels. After March 20, individual lands will still have the power to enforce the requirement for tests or the requirement for masks in places such as hospitals, retirement homes, public transport and schools. But most of the other restrictions will lapse. As far as possible, we will return to normal life, Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann said yesterday. We will focus on containing local outbreaks, with targeted measures imposed at the level of neighborhoods, cities, regions or even nationals, added Health colleague Karl Lauterbach.

The UK and anti-Covid rules The easing of measures with the revocation of the green pass and the use of masks already started in mid-January, then the latest restrictions were canceled from February 21, including mandatory isolation for the infected. The line: Living with Covid in a phase in which the pandemic is not over, but the spread of the Omicron variant is back under control in the country, as certified by the consolidated decline in infections and hospital admissions.

The Nordic countries: Denmark, Sweden and Norway From February 1st the Denmark it no longer considers Covid a socially critical disease and has removed the obligation to wear masks on public transport and in indoor places or to have the Green pass to enter discos, cafes, buses and restaurants. However, the authorities continue to recommend the use of masks in hospitals, health facilities and nursing homes. On the same street the Swedenwith restaurants and bars returning to normal hours and no longer Green Pass, because Covid is no longer considered a disease that threatens society. Also there Norway it has abolished all restrictions, including spacing and masks, while only symptomatic adults will have to swab and isolation of positives goes from being an obligation to a simple recommendation.

Almost normal in the Netherlands From 25 February the country returned to almost normal. No more closing at ten for public places that can be open until one in the morning, while other restrictions are also overcome for stadiums, theaters, cinemas and restaurants. The anti-Covid test obligation remains in force for some indoor events, while the masks will remain on public transport and airplanes.

The lifting of anti-Covid measures in Switzerland Switzerland has lifted most of its anti-Covid measures since Friday 18 February. Mask and green pass are no longer required to access shops, restaurants, cultural institutions, other structures open to the public and events. Health measures for entry into Switzerland will be completely abolished. The mandatory use of masks in public transport and healthcare facilities, as well as isolation of positives for five days, remain in force until the end of March. Also canceled the recommendation of teleworking. The companies will decide whether to continue to make employees work from home and impose the use of masks on their premises since by law they are required to take the necessary precautions to protect workers. provisions to protect employees at particular risk. Furthermore, the so-called Swiss Covid certificates, introduced in autumn 2021, will no longer be issued, but only Covid certificates recognized by the EU.

The situation in Belgium and Luxembourg Halfway through the governments of the two neighboring countries have relaxed restrictions. In Belgium, discos have reopened and the limit on closing times and the number of people at tables in bars and restaurants has been lifted. Children under 12 no longer have to wear a mask at school and smart working four days a week is no longer mandatory but only recommended. It is possible to organize concerts with standing people and outdoor events.

The rules in the United States With the decline in infections, restrictions are loosened in almost all the United States of America except for the State of Washington and Illinois where, on the contrary, the opposite trend is recorded. Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Louisiana, Washington DC, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and California are moving towards a slow return to normal with the relaxation of health protection measures. All other states have lifted anti-pandemic restrictions altogether. Here a map of Use Today.