Which countries have the best healthcare in the world?

According to World Health Organization (WHO), “the quality of medical care is the degree to which health services for individuals and populations increase the probability of obtaining the desired health results. It is based on evidence-based professional knowledge and is fundamental to achieving universal health coverage.” However, not all countries have the same healthcare management systemswhile some provide services in a “free”, others make people have to pay the medical bills.

On most occasions when we are faced with this differentiation, the first question that assails us is whether paying for medical care means being guaranteed a better serviceor if, on the contrary, free healthcare systems are just as efficient. To try to solve this doubt, the web “Radar Healthcare” has carried out a study with 33 countriesusing the information available in each nation, to analyze the quality of their health care systems, “We have considered factors such as the quality of health care, annual annual salaries, the number of hospitals and the total amount of health care costs per year. These statistics have allowed us to determine our own ranking of the countries that offer the best health care systems in the world.

The classification

Map of the countries with the best medical care in the world PHOTO: The Reason (Custom Credit)

In the classification of the quality of health care servicesthe scores take into account factors such as equipmentthe Number of employees and the number of complaints. The first position in this ranking went to South Koreawith a quality rating of medical care of 82.72 over one hundred. Despite having a score of human development slightly lower than 5/10South Korea achieved this first position thanks also to the 4,133 hospitals for one population of 51,329,899once again with a score of 10/10, in the hospitals vs. population section.

In second place was Japanwhich achieved 80.49/100 in quality of medical care. The number of 8,300 hospitals led the country to a score of 9.5/10 in terms of the number of hospitals compared to the number of people in the country.

In third place was Francewith a score of 80.18 for the quality of care that the country provides its residents. Despite this, France scored 8/10 when it comes to health care costs versus annual salaries.

As to Spainour country is ranked fifth based on the quality of its medical care with a score of 78.5/100, only surpassed by South Korea, Japan, France and Denmark. Furthermore, Spain is the ninth country in the world in cost of healthcareabout 970 euros on average per inhabitant and the number fifteen in the classification of hospitals per capita, 777 for a population of 46,719,142.