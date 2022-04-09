NewsWorld

Which countries in Europe are neutral and why (and what Ukraine could learn from their experiences)

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 5 minutes read

  • Peter Caddick-Adams
  • BBC HistoryExtra Magazine

Desperate woman with sign that says: "Stop the war in Ukraine".

image source, Getty Images

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his government is prepared to consider adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia.

Military history, defense and security expert Peter Caddick-Adams discusses what neutrality would mean for Ukraine and reviews the experience of other countries in history that have adopted such status.

image source, Getty Images

The world looks with horror at the war between Ukraine and Russia. Every day it claims new lives, often of innocents, unable to defend themselves as their homes are reduced to dust.

The message from Moscow is clear: ‘Do what we say, or we will make the suffering worse‘.

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 5 minutes read

Related Articles

freezes your assets and denies visas – El Financiero

4 mins ago

IN THE CORAL CASE – General Adán Cáceres and Pastora Guzmán are seeking for the third time to have preventive detention revoked

15 mins ago

Viva Aerobus stops flying from Cuba to Nicaragua for reasons ‘totally out of its reach’

27 mins ago

the Bucha massacre, a turning point for the media and the world

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button