Which countries in Europe are neutral and why (and what Ukraine could learn from their experiences)

Peter Caddick-Adams

BBC HistoryExtra Magazine

2 hours

image source, Getty Images

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his government is prepared to consider adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia.

Military history, defense and security expert Peter Caddick-Adams discusses what neutrality would mean for Ukraine and reviews the experience of other countries in history that have adopted such status.

image source, Getty Images

The world looks with horror at the war between Ukraine and Russia. Every day it claims new lives, often of innocents, unable to defend themselves as their homes are reduced to dust.

The message from Moscow is clear: ‘Do what we say, or we will make the suffering worse‘.

The aggression of the Russian Federation is also directed at the world in general, demanding that it refrain from intervening.

Zelensky, the actor-turned-president playing the role of his life, he is an intelligent man.

It has courted and won the hearts of much of the planet, but it has also activated strategies for peace.

image source, Getty Images

One card he has put on the table is to end Ukraine’s attempts to join NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

Instead, has focused on the biggest prize for kyiv of being a member of the European Union, the bloc of 27 nations, which would give it some security benefits, but above all economic ones.

Ukraine and the EU

On February 28, 2022, Zelensky formally applied for EU membership and on March 11, after five hours of heated debate, the Council of the EU voted overwhelmingly in favor to approve the “eurointegration” of the country.

The future Ukraine will take years to restructure its banks, trade, taxes and economy, free from corruption and influence of oligarchs, to meet the needs of the EU and that full membership be approved. However, the process of bringing Ukraine closer to the European community and away from the clutches of Russia has begun.

Being a future member of the EU but not of NATO, Ukraine’s situation would be similar to that of countries such as Cyprus, Austria, Finland, Ireland, Malta and Sweden.

image source, Getty Images

The island of Cyprus is divided between the Republic of Cyprus, supported by Greece, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, supported by Turkey. The fact that it remains two separate entities, each belonging to a different NATO ally (Greece and Turkey), complicates its future admission to the North Atlantic alliance.

Austria, Finland, Ireland, Malta and Sweden, for their part, they consider themselves neutral in different ways.

Given that Ukraine’s future trajectory, barring Russia’s interference, looks similar, it is worth examining what neutrality would mean for President Zelensky’s country and whether it is feasible.

the neutrals

Neutrality means that a country does not ally itself militarily with others.

image source, Getty Images

The neutrality of Austria it was agreed upon by the four post-World War II occupying powers (the Soviet Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France) when they left the country in 1955, as well as by Austria itself.

It prevents the state from entering into military alliances or allowing foreign military bases on its territory.

Austria maintains national conscription, but as a result of this five-fold treaty, it spends little on defense and its army is small.

It was the Soviet Union that modeled that reality for Austria based on neighboring Swissperhaps the best known example of a neutral country.

The Swiss were first considered neutral at the end of the bitter Thirty Years’ War in 1648, and reconfirmed at the Congress of Vienna in 1815, when the major powers of the day guaranteed Switzerland’s neutrality: Austria, France, the United Kingdom. , Prussia and Russia.

Swiss neutrality comes at a high price, with recruitment, active training, constant acquisition of up-to-date equipment, and a budget of around one% of GDPalthough the nation spent twice as much during the Cold War.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Neutrality does not necessarily mean being unarmed.

Sweden it is the other European country with a long tradition of neutrality.

It emerged from a military policy of non-alignment in the first half of the 19th century, after having long been a strong military power in the Baltic, and was formally proclaimed in 1834.

Like Switzerland, it has created the concept of “armed neutrality” to protect your status.

Since 1940, Sweden’s security has depended on the status of neighboring Finland and indirectly from the policy of the Soviet Union and, later, of Russia, towards Finland.

Of all the wars fought in the last hundred years, the one in Ukraine seems the closest to the war known as the First Soviet-Finnish War, or the winter warwhich was fought from November 1939 to March 1940.

Vastly outnumbering their opponents, about a million Soviet troops launched an operation unprovoked for land grabbing against Finland from various directions.

Logistical difficulties, poorly equipped Soviet recruits, as well as Finnish bravery and their maximization of the use of snipers, caused massive casualties in the Red Army.

However, with large-scale bombing the Soviets broke through and Helsinki made peace on March 12, 1940, losing a piece of territory.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Finnish neutrality was forced.

After Finland supported Nazi Germany against the Soviet Union, an armistice was signed in 1944, which became the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Soviet Union and Finland of 1948.

That treaty prohibits either party from joining a military alliance against the other.: Finland cannot allow its territory to be used for an attack against Russia, but it can preserve its neutrality through aggressive defense.

Unlike Switzerland, Finland’s neutrality is not protected by international guarantees, and, like Austria’s, it is a case of enforced neutrality.

How much would it cost Ukraine to be neutral?

Any future neutrality of Ukraine would probably have to be based on an international agreement, such as the one that created Swiss or Austrian neutrality, in addition to the aggressive self defensesuch as that practiced by Sweden and Finland.

Outside NATO, Sweden has just announced an increase in its defense spending from 1.3% of GDP to 2% “as soon as practically possible”. With their compulsory military service -which was suspended in 2010 and reintroduced in 2018-, the number of uniformed personnel will continue to increase.

The same goes for Finland, a neighbor of Sweden, which has always relied on national service and whose military spending has always been significant.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Being neutral costs more than is sometimes thought.

However, both Sweden and Finland are now reassessing their attitude towards joining NATO, with public opinion in both countries strongly in favour.

Russian aggression in Ukraine has sparked an arms race in Europe that not seen since 1914.

And it is that, as the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium painfully discovered in the 20th century, declaring neutrality and respecting it are two different matters.

Nazi Germany invaded all three countries in 1940.

Therefore, It will not be enough for Ukraine to simply announce neutrality.

Although kyiv reintroduced conscription in 2014, the year Russia annexed Crimea and attacked the Donbas region, its future scope will need to be broader; and their training and equipment, complete and significant, in the manner of the Swedes and the Finns.

Based on experience elsewhere in Europe, a minimum peacetime defense expenditure of 1.5-2% of GDP will be required.

And, President Zelensky will also seek stronger international guarantees than those given in the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in which the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States assured not to threaten Ukraine, Belarus and Ukraine with military force or economic coercion. Kazakhstan, in exchange for them giving up their nuclear weapons in the chaotic aftermath of the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

The world has entered a new eraand Ukraine is unlikely to sit on the sidelines again.

image source, Getty Images