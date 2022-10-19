Which countries in Latin America still need a visa to visit the UK

Drafting

BBC News World

5 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, For those who require it, the tourist visa must be processed three months in advance.

Colombia, Peru and Guyana celebrated on Tuesday the announcement that their citizens will no longer need a visa to travel to the United Kingdom for a period of up to six months.

This was announced by the British Foreign Ministry through its ambassadors in the respective countries.

The measure was taken with a view to bilaterally strengthening cultural, commercial and academic ties, and will take effect on November 9.

The three countries in question join Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay, whose citizens are exempt from having to apply for permission to visit the United Kingdom as tourists. .

However, there are some requirements that travelers from these countries will need to present for their trip.

Among these are: a passport valid for at least 6 months, a round-trip plane ticket, proof of economic solvency and accommodation information (either in a hotel, with family or friends).

Travelers They will not be able to study, work or settle permanently.you in the UK. For that they will have to start a particular visa process.

The UK authorities are also advising citizens of these countries that if they have a criminal record or have previously been refused entry to the UK, it would be best to apply for a standard visit visa.

Who in Latin America needs a visa?

image source, Getty Images Caption, Citizens of more than half of the countries in Latin America do not need a visa to travel to the UK as tourists.

This standard visit visa is still a requirement for almost a dozen countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The citizens of Bolivia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Haiti, Suriname Y VenezuelaThey will have to go through that process.

The request must be made online at least three months before making the trip. The visa has a value of 100 pounds sterling -about US$113 (at current exchange rates)- and is valid for six months.

If the plan is to visit the country frequently, a multiple visa of 2, 5 or even 10 years can be requested, but the costs amount to US$422, US$753 and US$941 respectively.

For those who only pass through the United Kingdom for a stopover, bound for another country, they will need to request a transit visa which costs the equivalent of US$72.

It should be added that there are exceptions for citizens of the nine countries mentioned.

permission is free if your partners or families are British or from the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein. But they must have been living in the UK before January 1, 2021.

image source, Getty Images Caption, If the traveler has relatives or a partner from the European Union living in the United Kingdom, they may not have to pay for the visa.

The case of El Salvador

Salvadorans they are the only Central American citizens who need a tourist visa to travel to the UK.

El Salvador enjoyed the same privilege as its neighbors, but the imposition of the visa regime on its citizens became effective as of May 11, 2022.

The British government explained on its official website GOV.UK that the decision was made “due to the sustained and significant increase over the last five years in the number of Salvadorans who do not intend to make a short visit.”

According to the British authorities, many of the Salvadorans who arrived without a visa on a supposedly short visit, lodged their asylum application as soon as they arrived in the UK.

According to GOV.UK, the country “received less than 40 asylum applications a year from Salvadorans; in 2021 the figure was 703. This makes El Salvador the source with more asylum applications in 2021 than any other country whose citizens they can visit the UK without a visa.

For anyone who wants to travel to the United Kingdom, for whatever reason, it is recommended to visit the official GOV,UK site, which has all the necessary information for each country of origin.