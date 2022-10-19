News

Which countries in Latin America still need a visa to visit the UK

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 2 3 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

A UK visa

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

For those who require it, the tourist visa must be processed three months in advance.

Colombia, Peru and Guyana celebrated on Tuesday the announcement that their citizens will no longer need a visa to travel to the United Kingdom for a period of up to six months.

This was announced by the British Foreign Ministry through its ambassadors in the respective countries.

The measure was taken with a view to bilaterally strengthening cultural, commercial and academic ties, and will take effect on November 9.

The three countries in question join Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay, whose citizens are exempt from having to apply for permission to visit the United Kingdom as tourists. .

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 2 3 minutes read

Related Articles

The risk that the dollar at $5,000 is here to stay in Colombia

8 mins ago

How many bones would you break for six million dollars? The US family that was injured to defraud their insurance | icon

19 mins ago

Russia’s failures in Ukraine, a warning to China in Taiwan?

1 hour ago

Silvio Berlusconi renewed his friendship with Putin, who sent him 20 bottles of vodka and a “really nice” letter

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button