Which covid vaccine is effective for young children?

In the opinion of Ofer Levy, a pediatric expert at Harvard Medical School and a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) independent advisory committee on vaccines, Pfizer may have chosen a dose too low for children between the ages of 5 and 11 “due to the priority of maximizing safety”.

To date, Pfizer has been the only company involved in vaccinating the youngest in the United States, after obtaining authorization to inoculate people between the ages of 12 and 15 in May, and then in October to vaccinate children between 5 and 11 years. The authorization for adults includes people aged 16 and 17.

Moderna sought approval to vaccinate adolescents in June, but the FDA delayed reviewing the application because of concerns about the risk of myocarditis, an inflamed heart condition that has been linked to both Modern like those of Pfizer.

Currently in the United States, more than 22 million people under the age of 18 are fully vaccinated with Pfizer, but uptake has leveled off. For example, only about one in four children between the ages of 5 and 11 have the full schedule, even though that group has been offered the vaccines for more than four months.

However, there is still demand to protect younger children as more people have stopped wearing masks in the country, more parents have returned to the workplace and the summer travel season approaches.

Compared to adults, “the benefit of an effective vaccine in children is certainly less, because few of them get very sick,” said Eric Rubin, an infectious disease expert at the TH Chan School of Public Health in New York. Harvard University and a member of an FDA advisory panel.