Which covid vaccine is effective for young children?

WASHINGTON — Over the past 10 months, while tens of millions of children and adolescents have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the companies’ main competitor, Moderna, has been left out, as its vaccines were limited to adults.
Now, however, Moderna may be ready to return to the scene at a critical point in the national vaccination campaign. This week the company is expected to send official authorities initial data on the performance of the coronavirus vaccine in the country’s youngest children.
About 18 million children under the age of 5 are the only Americans not yet eligible to receive the vaccine. And while vaccination has been slow among older children, many parents are still eagerly awaiting the opportunity to protect their infants, toddlers and preschoolers.
Moderna is in a fierce fight with Pfizer-BioNTech for the opportunity to vaccinate this group and is hopeful that it has found what some scientists call the “Goldilocks” dose: one that is potent enough to offer long-lasting protection. , but not enough to cause worrying widespread side effects, such as high fevers.
For children under 6 years of age, Moderna has opted for a two-dose regimen with one-fourth the strength of its adult dose. Next month, Pfizer is expected to seek authorization for a three-prick regimen for children under 5 years of age, with one-tenth the strength of the dose for people over 11 years of age.
Moderna is also expected to soon release data on its clinical trial in the following age group: children ages 6 to 11.
Yvonne Maldonado, a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at Stanford University and one of the principal investigators at Pfizer’s Stanford facility for pediatric vaccine trials, said the data Moderna and BioNTech provide in the coming weeks will be key to understanding the effectiveness of pediatric vaccines. Maldonado said the researchers were looking at whether stronger doses of Moderna “result in more robust immune responses” than Pfizer’s vaccines have in young children.
Moderna’s options have sparked interest among federal scientists and vaccine experts, as a series of studies have raised questions about the protection time of Pfizer’s less potent vaccines in school-age children.
In the opinion of Ofer Levy, a pediatric expert at Harvard Medical School and a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) independent advisory committee on vaccines, Pfizer may have chosen a dose too low for children between the ages of 5 and 11 “due to the priority of maximizing safety”.
To date, Pfizer has been the only company involved in vaccinating the youngest in the United States, after obtaining authorization to inoculate people between the ages of 12 and 15 in May, and then in October to vaccinate children between 5 and 11 years. The authorization for adults includes people aged 16 and 17.
Moderna sought approval to vaccinate adolescents in June, but the FDA delayed reviewing the application because of concerns about the risk of myocarditis, an inflamed heart condition that has been linked to both Modern like those of Pfizer.
Currently in the United States, more than 22 million people under the age of 18 are fully vaccinated with Pfizer, but uptake has leveled off. For example, only about one in four children between the ages of 5 and 11 have the full schedule, even though that group has been offered the vaccines for more than four months.
However, there is still demand to protect younger children as more people have stopped wearing masks in the country, more parents have returned to the workplace and the summer travel season approaches.
Compared to adults, “the benefit of an effective vaccine in children is certainly less, because few of them get very sick,” said Eric Rubin, an infectious disease expert at the TH Chan School of Public Health in New York. Harvard University and a member of an FDA advisory panel.
“But it will benefit some individuals,” Rubin said. “It will save some lives.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 336 American children under the age of 5 have died of COVID-19.
Hopes rose for early coverage for younger children last month after regulators pressed Pfizer-BioNTech to submit preliminary results from its third-dose trial. The FDA wanted to start the vaccination campaign with two doses, while waiting for the final results of the third.
That effort fell apart, however, when new data from Pfizer encompassing more information from the omicron wave convincingly showed that two doses did not adequately protect against a symptomatic infection.
Now, around the same time, more detailed results from the Pfizer and Moderna trials are being produced. And while neither company yet knows whether their vaccines will be effective enough for the younger age group, both say their research shows the vaccines are safe.
“We haven’t seen anything inappropriate so far, so we’re confident in the safety profile,” said Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer.
Amy Rose, a Pfizer spokeswoman, said that after careful research, the Pfizer-BioNTech companies chose “the safest and most tolerable dose” for younger children. The companies have stated that they expect a three-vaccine regimen to provide strong protection for children under 5 years of age. Pfizer is testing a 10-microgram dose for children ages 5 to 11, one-third the dose for adults and adolescents; and 3 micrograms for children under 5 years of age.
Moderna is proposing a substantially higher dose than Pfizer’s in all three pediatric age groups: 100 micrograms, the full adult dose, for ages 12 to 17; 50 micrograms for children between 6 and 11 years old; and 25 micrograms for those under 6 years of age. Regulators are likely to review the company’s data for all three age groups at the same time.
“We really do support those doses,” Burton said. Although federal authorities say there is a decline in the potency of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over time, some studies in adults suggest that Moderna’s protection lasts longer. “I think it all comes down to dosage,” Burton said.
Burton mentioned that initial results showed that a 50-microgram dose of Moderna produced a “robust immune response” in children between the ages of 6 and 11. Although the total number of infections was small, the researchers hope the trial will help reveal how effective the vaccine is in preventing disease, and not just how much it raises antibody levels.
Philip Krause, a now-retired senior vaccine regulator at the FDA, said the agency spent much of the past year concerned about the safety of people under 18 from Moderna’s vaccine, with some studies showing an increased risk. of myocarditis in that company’s vaccine than in Pfizer’s.
“The question is always: what is the dose that elicits an immune response that we think is likely to be protective?” he said. “You can’t test for the rate of myocarditis because it’s rare, but you can ask, ‘What are we sacrificing in the immune response by lowering the dose? And do we think it’s important?’”
In part because of concerns about myocarditis, the CDC recently encouraged some people over the age of 11, particularly boys and men ages 12 to 39, to wait eight weeks between the first and second dose of Pfizer or Modern. Studies have shown that teenagers and young men are at higher risk of developing the side effect.
Burton noted that the research had generally produced calm, including recent data from the UK showing that myocarditis was very rare and often mild for both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients.
However, Walid Gellad, a drug safety expert at the University of Pittsburgh, said it was not yet known whether a higher dose of Moderna could raise the risk of myocarditis in young children. According to Gellad and other experts, the company’s pediatric studies are likely too small to identify the risk of that side effect.
Moderna’s new attempt also comes after several studies questioned the protection of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. Researchers at the New York State Department of Health recently found that the protection against infection offered by two doses faded significantly within weeks. For their part, CDC researchers found that during the omicron wave, the effectiveness of two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine against more moderate forms of the disease fell significantly in children aged 5 to 11 years.
The studies fuel a debate among vaccine experts about whether a more concentrated dose might have been better or whether such children require a third dose. Booster doses have been authorized for everyone over 12 years of age. Pfizer expects results from its study on a three-dose regimen for younger children next month.
Gellad said it was possible that Pfizer’s dose for children ages 5 to 11 was too weak, but scientists couldn’t tell for sure yet. She said she hoped regulators would be especially careful when considering higher doses for younger children since the comparative risks of this group contracting death now and becoming seriously ill are lower.
Amid all the questions, one thing is clear: hesitating over which vaccine will be best for young children could discourage uptake.
Alison Buttenheim, a behavioral health expert at the University of Pennsylvania, said the certainty reassured those considering getting vaccinated. Otherwise, “this will just pave the way to say, ‘I’m going to wait,'” she said. “A lot of people don’t feel comfortable when science keeps changing their minds.”
Sharon LaFraniere is an investigative journalist. She was part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for her investigations into Donald Trump’s connections to Russia. @SharonLNYT
Noah Weiland covers the coronavirus pandemic as a health reporter in the Washington bureau of The New York Times. He was part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2021 for its coverage of COVID-19. He grew up in East Lansing, Michigan, and graduated from the University of Chicago. @noahweiland