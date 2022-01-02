which crypto-related events characterized 2021 in Italy?

2021 will certainly be remembered with a turning point year for the cryptocurrency sector. In fact, not only Bitcoin and many other digital assets have reached new all-time highs, but numerous large companies have taken their first steps in the sector. One national state, El Salvador, has even adopted BTC as its legal tender!

This year we also witnessed Coinbase’s IPO, which finally placed a cryptocurrency exchange on the same battlefield as tech giants of the likes of Apple, Google and Facebook – now Meta – an event unthinkable a few years ago.

In February, the very first Bitcoin ETF in Canada was also approved: a path then followed by the United States, which approved the first Bitcoin Futures ETF only a few months later.

But what were the events related to cryptocurrencies that characterized 2021 in Italy?

Regulation in Italy and first steps towards a European CBDC

In January, the Italian Banking Association (ABI) officially expressed its support for the introduction of a European sovereign digital currency, also launching a study on a potential euro in digital format to assess its technical feasibility.

In July, the National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange (CONSOB) announced the introduction in Italy of the first regulatory sandbox dedicated to the FinTech sector, in order to support financial innovation in the country and allow regulatory bodies to observe more closely the dynamics of technological development.

Also in July, CONSOB also announced the launch of a study on security tokens, in collaboration with the Bank of Italy and other important institutions. “We want to demonstrate the possibility of using this tool, while ensuring the transparency of transactions and the reduction of costs,”Declared Maria Antonietta Scopelliti, general secretary of CONSOB at the time.

Serie A has dived headlong into the world of cryptocurrencies

In May, on the occasion of the Coppa Italia final, the Serie A football team entered into a partnership with the well-known cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com: to commemorate the event, the Italian football league launched a collection consisting of seven NFTs.

In the second half of the year, the world of professional football would have gotten closer and closer to that of digital assets. In June, Juventus announced its entry into the NFT market, putting on sale the new 2021/2022 Home shirt in a 3D digital version signed by all members of the team. In September, after the success of Juventus’ initiative, Fiorentina also made their jersey a non-fungible token.

Some of the biggest companies in the crypto sector have also flexed their muscles by becoming official sponsors of some of the most important football teams in Italy. In July, the open-source blockchain infrastructure DigitalBits became the main sponsor of AS Roma; the same month the blockchain platform Socios.com gained a prominent place on the Inter shirt.

More recently Binance announced a multi-year partnership with Lazio: not only the well-known cryptocurrency exchange has become the main jersey sponsor of the sports club, but we also saw the Lazio Fan Token launch on Binance Launchpad.

The digitization of art is also popular in Italy

At the end of July, when a serious fire destroyed wooded areas, crops and inhabited areas in Sardinia, the cultural association The AB Factory put up for sale a wide range of digital works of art to support the island affected by the catastrophe: at the initiative was attended by the stylist Antonio Marras, the Italian duo HACKATAO and many other internationally renowned artists.

Also in July, the Art & More by Glo event took place in Naples: nine street artists and twelve students of the Academy of Fine Arts of Naples painted in the open air on a PVC sheet of over 3,000 square meters, spread out on the seafront of Via Caracciolo. The work was then reinterpreted with a 6-minute video of the author and divided into 24 clips, offered for sale on OpenSea.

In October Achille Lauro performed at the Teatro degli Arcimboldi in Milan: the peculiarity of this event was that, during the performance of the singer’s repertoire, a live NFT was created based on the heartbeat and the emotions felt by the artist. during the exhibition, detected thanks to hi-tech sensors and instruments applied to his body.

Finally, despite the constant postponements due to the pandemic, the highly anticipated second edition of Blockchain Week Rome finally took place in November, an all-Italian event dedicated to the world of cryptocurrencies.