Which cryptocurrency is up 400% against Bitcoin?

On Tuesday evening some of the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) posted strong gains after both cryptocurrency Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rallied.

What happened

At the time of publication, the cryptocurrency Flokifam (CRYPTO: FLOKIFAM) was up 435% daily to $ 0.000000006226; the coin gained over 400% over both Bitcoin that ad Ethereum.

Among other canine-themed cryptocurrencies, in the last 24 hours Shiba Inu Empire (CRYPTO: SHIBEMP) gained 137% to $ 0.000000003136 and Son of Shib (CRYPTO: SON) had a 113% increase to $ 0.00000003165.

In the past 24 hours Baby Floki Billionaire (CRYPTO: BabyFB) was up + 52% to $ 0.000000003235.

For comparison, Dogecoin was up more than 2% daily to $ 0.1706 at the time of publication; Shiba Inu, self-described as the “Dogecoin killer”, has gained more than 4% to 0.00003274 dollars in the last 24 hours.

Because it is important

Flokifam describes itself as a “Floki meme token with a bunch of infinite decentralized finance (DeFi) services”; the coin is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Shiba Inu Empire is also a token launched on the BSC. The project behind the token claims that it will move towards the non-fungible tokens (NFT) and aims to purchase a professional football team.

The token retweeted a post pointing out that it is one of the most valuable coins in the past 24 hours on the Coin Toplist advertising platform, where newly distributed coins are ranked by voting.

Son of Shib, which describes itself as the son of Shiba Inu and is implemented on the BSC, plans to create an ecosystem using the SON token as the backbone and intends to branch out into the NFT industry.

Baby Floki Billionaire is a token launched on the BSC that describes itself as the child of cryptocurrency Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI).

The coin stressed on Twitter that it ranks fifth among all cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap.