Which destination for a transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo this winter?

After several dozen days of conflict with his club, Manchester United, the future of the Portuguese international in England is more than uncertain. Put away from the group, having refused to enter the field, author of several gestures of irritation: the divorce between Cristiano Ronaldo and his club which had revealed it is more than consummated. Even if an apology was pronounced on the part of the Portuguese towards his club and on the part of Erik Ten Hag, the Dutch coach of the Mancunian club, towards the Portuguese star, the debates around a departure of the Portuguese for the truce winter intensifies.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a very real malaise in Manchester

Two years after his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo already harbors a lot of regrets about this decision, he calls it a “disaster” and says that the Mancunian club have not evolved since leaving the club in 2009.

CR7 had however had encouraging words about his current state of mind such as: “As I have always done throughout my career, I try to live and play with respect for my colleagues, my opponents and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I did not change. I am the same person and the same professional that I have been for the last twenty years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process. » or “I started very young, the examples of older and more experienced players have always been very important to me. So, later on, I always tried to set an example myself for young people who grew up in all the teams I represented. Unfortunately, this is not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment takes over. Right now I just feel like I have to keep working hard at Carrington, supporting my teammates and being ready for anything in any game. Giving in to pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and we have to stick together. Soon we will be together again. »

However, it seems clear that the Portuguese international wants to leave the Mancunian city for a new start before the end of his career, but what are the possible destinations for the player if a departure is looming during the winter transfer window the day after the Cup? of the world ?

A return to Sporting Portugal?

The Portuguese player is extremely attached to the Portuguese club which was the first team to see him evolve into a professional but also the club of his debut which he joined at only 11 years old. He played his first professional league matches there during the 2002-2003 season. In this sense, Cristiano Ronaldo has a strong bond with “his” club and even tried during the last summer transfer window to return to the country. However, as Portuguese football journalist Ben Jacobs said, a move to Sporting seems unfeasible. First of all, Sporting coach Ruben Amorim denied the arrival of the Portuguese star in the winter transfer window, but above all Ronaldo would like to continue to evolve in one of the five major European championships. He said the club “don’t have the money to pay his salary”, but talks over a possible loan are possible. In sum, a transfer to Sporting Portugal seems quite unlikely.

Naples, a credible destination in Italy?

Rumors of a return to Serie A for Cristiano Ronaldo have been quite strong in recent weeks, especially at Napoli. Many journalists have spoken of a potential arrival of the player this winter in the club, given that Serie A is a well-known championship for the Portuguese who played there three seasons under the colors of Juventus Turin, three years enough contrasts between successes and disappointments. However, Napoli’s sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli has totally denied the rumors without leaving a shadow of doubt in the minds of Napoli fans.

An unexpected transfer to Olympique Lyonnais?

The Portuguese player has played in three of the five major European leagues: La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League. Wouldn’t he want to try the French challenge and join Ligue 1? It is indeed a door that seems to be opening to Cristiano Ronaldo and Laurent Blanc, any new coach of Olympique Lyonnais, seems to have seized the opportunity.

According to the technician, a transfer of the Portuguese star to Lyon is quite possible and he intends to do everything possible to attract Cristiano Ronaldo. Even before his arrival in the club, Laurent Blanc had mentioned this idea to Jean-Michel Aulas, his unfailing motivation could change the Portuguese’s plans and convince him to join France and find Lionel Messi for the second part of the championship.

Is staying at Manchester United possible?

As studied during the various avenues available to the Portuguese for this winter, it seems that the offers to buy the native of Funchal are not numerous during this winter transfer window. This is why it is possible to think that the player will remain Mancunian if no club wishes to offer his services at all costs with the possibility of playing in a Europa Cup, the Europa League, with Manchester United for the second part of season.

It remains to be seen, however, whether this idea can correspond to the plans of Manchester United, which seems, for the moment, to prefer to release the player from his contract once the truce of the World Cup has arrived. The final decision will surely be taken by Mancunian coach Erik ten Hag who will be the sole judge of the usefulness or the weight that the Portuguese will represent in his workforce for the second part of the season.

A departure from Europe for CR7?

If no European offer satisfies the Mancunian leaders or the Portuguese star, offers from other championships could arrive on the Manchester United table, proposing different projects or financial proposals which could be very high.

According to many British media, a transfer to an MLS club would be likely. Inter Miami club president, star David Beckham, is said to be on the subject and has requested information to approach the Portuguese player.

Rich clubs in the Middle East could also lure CR7 into their nets with astronomical salaries by promising the former Real Madrid player a golden start to retirement. There is talk of a Saudi club, Al-Hilal, ready to offer 250 million euros directly to the player and 30 million euros in transfer fees to the Manchester United club.

However, will the Portuguese star agree to leave one of the five major European championships and embark on a new project as complex as it is ambitious? Nothing is less sure.

