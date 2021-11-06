Tech

Which DVB-T2 decoder to buy? Tips for not making mistakes

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read

If the TV test for DVB-T2 has failed, and therefore you have realized that your TV is not compatible with the new standard of digital terrestrial, you have two options in front of you: buy a new TV or a new decoder.

If you choose the latter option, there are some things to consider in order not to make mistakes and therefore avoid hasty purchases.

First of all, a basic model of a DVB-T2 decoder costs significantly less than 50 Euros and on the market (both online and in points of sale) there are excellent models even at 30-40 Euros. It is clear, however, that if you want decoders with more advanced features, such as the ability to record programs, the costs go up.

There are few things to consider: first make sure that the decoder you are about to buy supports DVB-T2 and MPEG-4 encoding, although now practically all models on the market do. Then also consider the type of attack: if your TV is older you will probably need a decoder with SCART socket, while alternatively a decoder with HDMI cable is enough.

For all the details on the switch off to DVB-T2, we refer you to our dedicated in-depth analysis published on these pages.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The DJI Mavic 3 really looks like the best drone in the world: 46 minutes of battery life and 4/3 camera

2 days ago

Harry Potter video game canceled, won’t be in 2022

2 days ago

Ducati present PRO-III, the most advanced electric scooter

3 days ago

Xbox Games with Gold, November 2021: from Moving Out to Kingdom: Two Crowns

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button