Which DVB-T2 decoder to buy? Tips for not making mistakes

If the TV test for DVB-T2 has failed, and therefore you have realized that your TV is not compatible with the new standard of digital terrestrial, you have two options in front of you: buy a new TV or a new decoder.

If you choose the latter option, there are some things to consider in order not to make mistakes and therefore avoid hasty purchases.

First of all, a basic model of a DVB-T2 decoder costs significantly less than 50 Euros and on the market (both online and in points of sale) there are excellent models even at 30-40 Euros. It is clear, however, that if you want decoders with more advanced features, such as the ability to record programs, the costs go up.

There are few things to consider: first make sure that the decoder you are about to buy supports DVB-T2 and MPEG-4 encoding, although now practically all models on the market do. Then also consider the type of attack: if your TV is older you will probably need a decoder with SCART socket, while alternatively a decoder with HDMI cable is enough.

For all the details on the switch off to DVB-T2, we refer you to our dedicated in-depth analysis published on these pages.