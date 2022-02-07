which EU countries ask for vaccines to work

No coronavirus vaccine, no work. While in Italy we are approaching the introduction of the mandatory reinforced green pass to be able to work, in the European Union there are those who have led the way and those who, in various forms, set conditions or recommendations.

– The France, above all, from 24 January it introduced the obligation, for those who work in establishments open to the public, to present a pass that proves that they have completed the vaccination process. It is therefore no longer possible to obtain a pass with a negative test, as was decided on August 30th. Furthermore, from 16 October, the personnel of the health and medical-social facilities and services must demonstrate that they have fulfilled the vaccination obligation in order to work. Teleworking will no longer be mandatory, but remains recommended.

– In Austria the health passport is in force in all workplaces. This means that in order to work, you will have to prove that you are vaccinated with at least two doses against Covid-19, that you are cured or that you have a negative test. Tests that the authorities make available for free. In the workplace, however, it will always be necessary to wear Ffp2 masks. Those who work in the health sector, in contact with the elderly or with the public, have the obligation to vaccinate. In companies, spot or sample checks may be carried out and in the event of violations, employees will pay fines of up to 500 euros while employers will have to shell out for fines of up to 3,600 euros.

– The Germany has decided to apply the 3G rule in the workplace. Which means that only people vaccinated against coronavirus, cured or test negative will be able to work. The law provides for a series of penalties for employees and employers, with fines of up to 25 thousand euros. Employers should offer the alternative of teleworking where possible. Stricter rules are envisaged for hospitals, for those who care for the elderly or the disabled. From March 15, only people vaccinated or cured of Covid will be able to work in these facilities, while the negative test will no longer be sufficient.

– In Belgium the obligation to work from home remains, if possible. Brussels has set up a rotation system which allows, if necessary, to go to the workplace once a week by agreeing with colleagues. If smart working is not possible, the employer will have to issue a certificate that proves it.

– The Bulgaria did not plan to ask for a vaccination or health pass for employment, but requested that teleworking be applied where possible. In addition, the authorities asked that the maximum physical presence of staff be equal to 50 percent of the total.

– From February 1st in Denmark there are no more recommendations for working from home in public or private workplaces. Employers are asked to assess the situation and organize personnel management based on local infections. There are special recommendations for testing senior care personnel, as well as employees in daycare, primary school, as well as youth and adult education.

– The government of the Finland suggested that they prefer remote work. In fact, a unanimous appeal came from the ministries of health and finance, as well as from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare. For those working in education, the Ministry of Health continues to recommend distance teaching and learning.

– In Liechtenstein A 3G certificate is required in the workplace, which means that in addition to vaccination against Covid-19, a negative test or a certificate of successful recovery from the infection may be exhibited. In all internal areas, therefore also in the workplace, it is mandatory to wear masks.

– The 3G system is in effect Luxembourg from 15 January in the workplace, both in the private and public sectors.

– L’Holland asks to work from home. In cases where this is impossible, you are asked to keep a distance of 1.5 meters from your colleague. The current measures are valid until at least March 8, regardless of the infection rate.

– In Norway working from home is no longer a requirement, but employers are advised to consider the extent to which smart working is beneficial for any specific employment. The use of the mask is mandatory in all internal public spaces, therefore also in the workplace.

– No vaccination pass to work in Portugalwhere authorities recommend conducting regular employee testing and teleworking where possible.

– In Romaniaon the other hand, teleworking is compulsory for at least 50 per cent of staff, where possible.