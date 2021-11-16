Which European countries have introduced lockdowns and restrictions against the fourth Covid wave

From Austria to Holland, Germany to Norway, here’s where the fourth wave of Covid is forcing governments to go back to lockdowns, curfews and other restrictions to save Christmas.

Europe is again the global epicenter of the pandemic COVID-19. The ECDC, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, defined the situation as “worrying”, especially in those countries where, also thanks to the low vaccination rate, there is a surge in new cases and increasing pressure on hospital systems. To the point that some governments decided to introduce restrictive measures to stop the fourth wave of infections and “save Christmas”, now ever closer, as real ones lockdown to the curfew on return to smart working. Here, then, is what is happening country by country.

In Belgium stop in discos and sports for 3 weeks

The latest European country in chronological order to announce a new squeeze against the surge in Covid-19 infections is the Belgium, where in the past week there has been a 39% increase in new infections. Just today the Technical-Scientific Committee sent a series of recommendations to the government, including the restoration ofmask obligation indoors from 9 years upwards, the return to telework where possible, the closure for at least three weeks of discos and indoor sports activities.

Austria, from today lockdown for no vax

From today the lockdown for no vax has begun throughout Austria. It is the first country in the world to make such a decision: those who are not vaccinated will be able to leave the house only for reasons of spending, work and physical activity, otherwise they risk having to pay a fine of up to 1,450 euros. The block will last for at least 10 days. In Austria the incidence is close to 850 weekly cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, staggering figures if we calculate that in Italy, according to the latest ISS monitoring, the incidence is 78 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Those who are vaccinated, on the other hand, or cured will be able to continue to carry out all the activities they want.

Curfew in the Netherlands from 6pm

A partial lockdown lasting at least three weeks has started in the Netherlands since last Saturday. This was officially announced by the government of Amsterdam after the increasingly negative signals coming from monitoring the infections. However, the block is only partial and will only concern commercial premises and sporting events. In particular, bar And restaurants will close at 20 and non-essential stores, including also hairdressers and casino, at 6pm. A maximum of four guests over the age of 13 will be allowed in private homes while companies will have to implement smart working unless there is a real need to go to the workplace. “The virus is everywhere” underlined the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, who recalled that the pressure on the health system is again “extremely high” so much so that operations in hospitals are already being canceled.

Germany plans to reintroduce smart working

There is also concern in Germany, where the incidence has reached a record figure of 303 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, never higher since the beginning of the pandemic, which is combined with one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe. While at the regional level the various laender are organizing themselves with ad hoc rules to stop the transmission of the virus, first of all Bavaria And Saxony, where the infections are more numerous and where the rule 2G which allows access to restaurants, sports, nightlife and cultural events only to vaccinated and recovered people, the parties of the traffic light coalition are thinking of a series of national measures, including the return to smart working, which will be discussed next Thursday.

Also in Latvia lockdown only for unvaccinated

From today, Monday 15 November, the lockdown, which began in Latvia on 21 October last for all, will continue only for those who have not received the vaccine. Here just over 53% of the vaccinable population has completed the immunization cycle, still too few to secure the country. Even unvaccinated deputies will not be able to participate in the work of the Parliament. As established by the Latvian Chamber, parliamentarians as well as representatives of municipal administrations will have to present the Green pass starting from 15 November. The measure, valid until 1 July, will apply to both face-to-face and virtual meetings.

The Green pass returns to Denmark for events, restaurants and museums

Only two months ago Denmark had said goodbye to most of the anti Covid measures but in recent weeks the increase in infections has forced the local government to back down. So already on Monday 8 November the obligation of the so-called returned Coronapass, the Danish green pass, to enter restaurants, museums and other closed places. It is obtained for completing the vaccination cycle or for being cured of Covid, as in Italy. In Denmark, however, the certificate is valid for three days and is not needed in the workplace, with the possibility of being able to take a free swab in the places where the pass is required.

New restrictive measures are underway in Norway and Iceland

Iceland has also decided to further tighten anti-Covid measures, in the face of the growth in infections. The maximum number of participants for events And meetings drops from 500 to 50, unless everyone present exhibits a negative test. Restaurants and pubs will have to close at 10pm, instead of 11pm. The new rules, in effect at least until December 8, come a few days after the government had once again imposed the obligation to wear masks in places where it is not possible to keep a distance. social. Norway, on the other hand, has announced the reinstatement of the obligation of a Green pass for access to some environments and activities, without however resorting to “drastic measures”.