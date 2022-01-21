which exams to return to sports

How to obtain the certificate of fitness to practice competitive sport or the certificate of return to activity after having had Covid

The Ministry of Health in these days it has updated the rules for those who must obtain thefitness to practice sports after having Covid. In fact, there is a circular which, taking into account the fact that, according to scientific evidence, cardiac complications in young athletes are rare and in any case resolvable in a short time, has foreseen a reduction in recommended examinations for the assessment of suitability in addition to the exams required by law for those who must obtain: the certificate of fitness to practice competitive sport in case of first release or periodic renewal of the medical examination;

in case of first release or periodic renewal of the medical examination; L’certificate of return to activity (Return to Play) in case of Sars-CoV-2 infection with valid certification. Consequently, the costs for those who undergo these tests also decrease. For those who must have the “Return to Play” it is recommended to perform the visit with the same evaluating doctor which issued the previous eligibility to practice competitive sports and at the same Sports Medicine facility where the sports medical examination was carried out to obtain the certificate. It is very important to take into account theage of the athlete and that is if he is over 40 or under 40, and the presence or absence of conditions or pathologies considered cardiovascular risk factors, such as diabetes, high cholesterol or hypertension. The circular is very complex: it divides the athletes into groups, according to their characteristics, and indicates for each group which exam is necessary. In addition to the non-professional athletes recovered from Covid, those athletes who have had them are also taken into account suggestive symptoms for Covid-19 but have not been diagnosed with Sars-CoV-2.

Athletes recovered from Covid: which tests for eligibility – The circular of the General Directorate of Health Prevention of the Ministry of Health of 18 January 2022 identifies: the group A which includes Covid-19 positive athletes with confirmed recovery;

which includes Covid-19 positive athletes with confirmed recovery; the group B of Covid negative athletes and asymptomatic athletes not tested during the period of the pandemic. Group A in turn is divided into: A1 , which includes athletes who have presented an “asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic infection” or “mild disease” and who did not need hospitalization or antibiotic, cortisone or heparin therapies to recover from SARS-CoV-2;

, which includes athletes who have presented an “asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic infection” or “mild disease” and who did not need hospitalization or antibiotic, cortisone or heparin therapies to recover from SARS-CoV-2; A2 , which includes athletes who have had a “moderate illness” or who in any case needed hospitalization and / or antibiotic, cortisone or heparin therapies due to Covid;

, which includes athletes who have had a “moderate illness” or who in any case needed hospitalization and / or antibiotic, cortisone or heparin therapies due to Covid; A3, which includes athletes who have presented a “severe illness” or “critical illness”.

As for the athletes of the group A1 recovered from Covid, if they have less than 40 years of age and they have one negative medical history for conditions and pathologies identified as vascular risk factors, in order to obtain the certificate of fitness to practice sport or certificate of return to activity they must undergo a medical examination and then only have to carry out these diagnostic tests: Baseline ECG;

stress test with continuous electrocardiographic monitoring (also with step-test) until at least 85% of the max HR is reached. Instead, the athletes they have over 40 years of age or who have cardiovascular risk factors, must carry out, in addition to the medical examination: Baseline ECG;

Maximal incremental ergometric test with electrocardiographic monitoring. Exams must be held no earlier than 7 days from the recovery for those under 40 who have no cardiovascular risk factors and who have received the booster dose of vaccine or who have completed the primary vaccination course in the previous 120 days or, again, have recovered from Covid in the previous 120 days. Instead, exams must be held no earlier than 14 days from recovery for the over 40s, for subjects with cardiovascular risk factors, for athletes who did not receive the booster dose or did not complete the primary vaccination course in the previous 120 days or did not recover in the previous 120 days.

The professional athletes and of national and international interest who fall into group A1, must do, even immediately after recovery: Baseline ECG;

Maximal incremental ergometric test with electrocardiographic monitoring;

Color Doppler Echocardiogram. The athletes of the group A2, in addition to the medical examination and the routine exams to obtain the certificate of fitness to practice sports, they must also do: Maximal incremental ergometric test with electrocardiographic monitoring and evaluation of O2 saturation at rest, during and after the test;

Color Doppler Echocardiogram;

ECG Holter 24hr including a training session or effort;

Spirometric examination with determination of: forced vital capacity (FVC), forced expiratory volume in the first second (FEV-1), Tiffeneau index, peak expiratory flow and flows at intermediate volumes and maximum voluntary ventilation (MVV);

Blood tests: Complete blood count, ALT / AST, Gamma GT, Creatinemia, CPK cardiac isotypes, LDH, PT / PTT, INR, Protein electrophoresis, PCR, Ferritin, Complete urinalysis.

Athletes who fall into the group A3 and who therefore had a serious Covid-19 infection, must carry out all the exams scheduled for athletes in group A2 plus the Cardiopulmonary Exercise Test (CPET). In any case i doctors, if they realize that one is needed specialist, they can obviously prescribe it or they can prescribe it to athletes of any group (A1, A2 or A3) further investigations such as dynamic Holter ECG, pulmonary imaging, blood chemistry, integrated cardiopulmonary evaluation during maximal incremental exercise test, and so on.

Untested negative or asymptomatic athletes – For the athletes of the group B the tests to be carried out are the “classic” ones for the recognition of suitability plus specialist and instrumented examinations requested by the doctor to evaluate on justified clinical suspicion. The circular also specifies that: for athletes who have not tested positive and for healed positive athletes already subjected to “Return to Play”, the fitness check must be carried out in compliance with the natural expiry date of the previous certification, adopting the standard sport-specific protocol;

positive healed athletes already subjected to “Return to Play” who present a new positivity from reinfection must be considered as new positives and then perform a new “Return to Play” procedure. Then there is a form called “Attachment A” to be signed and kept in copy in the athlete’s evaluation sheet. The form can be downloaded from here (attached at the end of the circular).

January 21, 2022

