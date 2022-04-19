which French star refused a role in a film of the franchise?

Long before the disaster Fantastic Beasts 3a French star had already refused to join the Harry Potter spin-off franchise.

We have already told you about the horror film that is the start of the movie Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets by David Yates. According to Screen Rant, the start of the third installment of Fantastic Beasts has raised $ 43 million. A disappointing score, far below the two previous films. As a reminder, Fantastic Beasts first of the name had managed to achieve a start at 74 million, while its sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald had risen to 62.

The opportunity to remember thatan actor, now a star in France, but not only, had refused to join the franchise in 2016. A sacred stroke of flair for Omar Sy therefore, who had thus revealed to an audience of children on the show To the blackboard !!! on the C8 channel the same year that he refused to appear in the second installment of the saga. A choice that was not only motivated by the stormy pre-production that we know in the franchise.

“I think I just turned one down [un rôle, ndlr] who is going to be a hit. […] I think I turned down a movie in the United States that’s being shot right now, which I think will work. […] It’s the sequel to Fantastic Beasts, which is the sequel to Harry Potter. I think it’s going to work, I refused the role they offered me in it.” The star actor in France, but also now across the Atlantic, explains why he did not take his chance.

“It was quite repetitive. It’s something I’ve played before. I don’t want to arrive on a set and be jaded, as if it were normal. It’s extraordinary to be on a movie set, and I want to keep this wonder when I’m present. If I start doing things that I’ve already done, it’s not going to be terrible.” A prophetic word at a time when the failure of Fantastic Beasts 3 could threaten the rest of the franchise.

“Fantastic Beasts? I prefer to make good films, sorry”

However, the 44-year-old actor was quick to appear in other productions in the Land of Uncle Sam, before and after he refused to join the spin-off saga of the most famous in the world. X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jurassic Worldor even the most confidential Infernos with Tom Hanks all welcomed him successfully.

To find Omar Sy in a blockbuster across the Atlantic, we will have to wait Jurassic World: The World Afterwhich will be released in theaters on June 8, 2022. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets is still visible in dark rooms.