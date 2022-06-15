Which Game of Thrones actor was upset with the final season and asked for it to be remade

In August game of Thrones will return to the HBO screen through its first spin off, entitled House of the Dragon. Before the prequel arrives, what better way to review some anecdotes from the series that is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time.

The story based on Song of ice and fire, the creation of George RR Martín, lasted for 8 seasons. During that time he collected endless awards, nominations and earnings, not to mention the push to fame he brought to most of his stars.

Despite all the success, Game of Thrones had a big problem: its ending. The eighth season of the story was not what most expected and the closing was in charge of dividing the public, on the one hand those who agreed with the closing and on the other, those who cannot conceive that the story has concluded in that way.

Among those who do not agree with the closure is Charles Dance. The great British actor who stepped into the shoes of the cold and calculating Tywin Lannister was one of the few GoT cast members to come clean about him with Season 8.

Charles did an impeccable job playing Tywin.

“I’m still watching the whole (GoT) series even after they killed me in the bathroom.” “Because I thought it’s a fantastic TV show, you know? I was very lucky to be a part of that. I loved; there were stories where I wanted to know what was going to happen to these people. I know the ending satisfied a lot of people. It also disappointed a lot of people, and I’m afraid I’m in the latter camp”, he added.

The daenerys denouement (Emilia Clarke), the Jon Snow’s future (Kit Harington) and the path the Seven Kingdoms took, were the issues that upset the public, apparently Charles too.

“I think David (Benioff) and Dan (Weiss) raised the bar when it came to writing scripts for television, they’re phenomenal. But for the whole thing to end as a committee, I just thought, ‘Hmm, no.’ I’d say I was a bit disappointedDance explained.

For a long time, fans on social media upped the ante by asking HBO to forget everything that happened in the eighth season to make it completely new. Petitions on Change.org such as “That HBO remake GoT season 8 with competent writers” or “New GoT season 8”, circulated the networks and even got a good number of signatures.

At the time, Dance was asked what he thought of the idea of ​​redoing the so-called “infamous” eighth season. Who gave life Tywin Lannister did not hesitate to say that if he saw the petition “without a doubt he would sign”.

In any case, HBO ignored the requests and concentrated on giving rise to GoT derivatives. The series will return to tell us the story of the Targaryen family next August 21 with House of the Dragon.

