WHICH GOAL SHOULD WIN GOAL OF THE SEASON? | Manchester United

9. Marcus Rashford v Brentford (Away, Premier League)

As Brentford looked to get back into the game and United were two goals up, a quick counter-attack was concluded with a blistering strike from Rashford, following an assist from Fernandes.

10. Cristiano Ronaldo v Brighton (home, Premier League)

Unhindered by a sea of ​​opposing defenders in front of him, Ronaldo takes a few touches and launches a rocket-shaped strike into the bottom corner. The goalkeeper couldn’t do anything.

11. Bruno Fernandes v Brighton (home, Premier League)

Who else but Bruno Fernandes would have the energy to dash 60 yards in the 97th minute of a Premier League game? Running from inside United’s half, he had the desire and composure to wait for the Brighton keeper to come on, before calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net to secure a win 2-0.

12. Fred v Leeds United (Away, Premier League)

United were down 2-0 at Elland Road but smart collective action involving Ronaldo, Fernandes and Sancho quickly got us back on track. The goal ? A magnificent shot from Fred, near the post.

13. Anthony Elanga – Atletico Madrid (Away, Champions League)

United had very few chances at the Wanda Metropolitano and when they had their best chance of the night it came down to the team’s youngest player: Anthony Elanga. But the big Champions League opportunity didn’t faze him. Nor is the presence of elite goalkeeper Jan Oblak. A mature finish, 10 minutes from time, had United supporters buzzing.