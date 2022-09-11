Which High School Musical characters will appear in the Disney Plus series? Will Zac Efron and Vanessa be there?

The fourth season of the Disney Plus series will have great surprises for fans of the original film.

High School Musical: The Musical: The series will return with its fourth season which will have great surprises for fans of the HSM saga.

The series returned to the platform of Disney+ With its third season on July 27 and despite the fact that there are still chapters to be broadcast, the production has already revealed an important detail about the future of the series.

The third season saw the return of a beloved face of the HSM franchise. Corbin Bleu appears in the new installment playing himself. But apparently he will not be the only face of the original saga to appear in the production.

The third cycle also marks the departure of Olivia Rodrigo from fiction after three seasons playing Nini.

Recently, the production announced what the plot of the new season of the series will be and how it connects with the original tapes starring Ashley Tisdale, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

Which characters from High School Musical the movie will appear in HSM the series?

During the event D23 of Disney it was revealed that the fourth season will have a big surprise. When the students return for their first day of school, they also learn that the school is being used to film the long-awaited movie. High School Musical 4: The meeting and all students will participate as extras.

However, it is not yet revealed which actors will make an appearance in the Disney+ series. So far Lucas Grabeel and Corbin Bleu have appeared in the production during previous seasons.