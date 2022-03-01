Which Hollywood actress praised the daughter of Valeria Mazza?

The model valeria mazza traveled with her husband Alexander Gravery his daughter tana to Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. The day they witnessed the parade of Giorgio Armani they crossed paths with one of the Hollywood actresses present. The point is that the woman praised the teenager’s outfit.

Is about Anne Hathawaythe actress we saw in “The Devil Wears Fashion”, who after greeting the model, held out her hand to Tana and said: “Nice to meet you, how are you? You’re the best dressed in the place”moment that could be seen in a video that Mazza and Gravier shared in their Instagram stories.

Tana’s parents shared a video of the moment on their social networks, but the girl, although as a public faces She was excited about the meeting, she has not uploaded the images.

The meeting was precisely at the Armani fall-winter fashion show, who -as published by Caras- decided not to use music “as a sign of respect for the tragedy that is unfolding in Ukraine.”

Alejandro Gravier shared photo and video in his IG stories.

Tana, at 13 years old, shares her style on networks, has her own YouTube channel and a personal blog. Before the meeting with Armani I posted what I used to attend the parade.

