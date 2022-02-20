Which immunity is more effective and lasting, that of the disease or that of vaccination?

The scientific and medical community of the world knows that after passing the disease some people have been reinfected, very few, but there have been.

The immunity caused by the disease is more complete because the immune system is capable of detecting any of the virus proteins, although it is not known if it is more effective.

The researcher María Montoya, head of the Viral Immunology group at the Margarita Salas Biological Research Center (CSIC) and part of the board of directors of the Spanish Society of Immunology, investigates SARS-CoV-2, indicated that the most direct answer about which immunity is better is not yet available.

The specialist told El País de España that with the vaccine, the immune system sees only one protein, the so-called protein S of SARS-Cov-2.

“And that is so because what has been used in all vaccines to wake up the immune system is the spike protein of the coronavirus. However, when we get infected our immune system sees all the proteins because it faces the virus itself that has entered the body with all its proteins. That is, the immunity that causes the disease is more complete because the immune system is capable of detecting any of the virus proteins. But what we don’t know for sure is whether it’s more effective or how long it lasts,” he said.

Additionally, he said that the scientific and medical community of the world knows that after passing the disease some people have been reinfected, very few, but there have been. “And we know that with the vaccine there are also reinfections. Although the data tells us that there has been practically no one in ICUs who had all three doses. 99% of people without other health complications who have passed through the ICU have not were vaccinated or did not have the complete schedule”.

Another aspect highlighted by Montoya is that hybrid immunity, which is the one that occurs when a vaccinated person passes the disease, is the most complete of all and the most effective because it combines the two visions of the virus. But we have no data to know how long this immunity lasts.

“What we also don’t know yet is what we need to have what we know as sterile immunity, which is that immunity that prevents you from getting infected. We’ll know at some point, but not yet,” she stressed.

For the specialist, it is very important to be clear that this apparent public debate about the convenience of being infected on purpose to acquire this hybrid immunity is nonsense. From a health point of view, it is indisputably better not to get infected.

“It cannot be forgotten that covid can be very serious in some cases, even fatal. But also in those cases that are not serious, we cannot ignore what is known as long covid or persistent covid, which can affect at least 10 % of people who have suffered covid and that can become highly incapacitating “, indicated the researcher.

To conclude, he stressed that, although many things are already known about SARS-Cov-2 and very important things, which have made it possible to manufacture vaccines in twelve months, it is clear that there is still much to be done.

“We must continue to investigate both the virus and the disease it causes. Anything we learn about it is going to be beneficial, even if it doesn’t help us for this pandemic, it may help us deal with another possible future scare caused by some other coronavirus,” warned.

Source consulted here.