which indicate health and which disease

Urine is not always the same. Pee can have different colors and this is a symptom of our state of health. Let’s see which are good and which are not.

You must know that the pee we often do is not always the same color. Maybe you are used to seeing it yellow, but this is not always the case. First you need to know that pee is that liquid that comes from by the kidneys is that filters the blood from all waste substances that must be eliminated from the body and the organism.

Think that the kidneys produce about 30 ml of urine per hour and our bladder can collect about 200 ml. When the bladder fills up we feel the need to go to the bathroom. The minimum daily quantity to be excreted for each organism is 1,500 ml. So that’s why he is always reminded to drink a lot and keep hydrated even with tea and herbal teas.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Foods that prevent and fight urinary tract infections: list

But pee it is not always yellow. In fact, it can have different colors and each color indicates our state of health. Of course, some colors are a sign of good health, but others should worry us because they are signs of some disease and infection. Let’s see below the various colors and what they correspond to.

Urine can have different colors: but which ones indicate health and which disease?

First of all it must be said, and you may have noticed it, that urine does not always have the same shade and intensity of yellow. The clearer it is, tending to transparent, the healthier you are. Also, to be ok, pee must be odorless. If you start having a foul-smelling, dark yellow pee, then something is wrong with your kidneys. Based on the yellow of your pee, however, you will be able to understand if you need to hydrate yourself more or less. If it is yellow yellow, drink more, you must get to have it transparent.

Red. If the pee is red it means that they are there traces of blood and this is not good. It is not normal for blood to be present in the urine. It can be a symptom of urinary tract infection, cystitis, kidney stones, or kidney disease in general. See your doctor if you see any red traces.

Brown. If you go to the bathroom and you see that your pee is dark brown it means you have it liver problems. It will be important to promptly notify your doctor and investigate as soon as possible.

Blue. Yes, pee can also be blue and it is in case you suffer from a rare disease called hypercalcemia. However, blue or green pee can also occur as a result of taking certain types of medications.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Flushing the toilet after urinating is wrong: let’s see why

In short, if your pee is not transparent and it is not even yellow, you have to be careful. It can be a symptom of important diseases that require adequate checks and interventions.