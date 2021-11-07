which interface ‘works best’? An analysis reveals it

The editors of BuiltForMars, a portal specializing in the study of the interface of the most popular electronic systems, conducted an in-depth analysis on the performance offered by the dashboards of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.

The examination of the editors of BuiltForMars is divided into several points to touch on the aspects that, in their opinion, determine the “overall quality of the user experience”: it is therefore not a review based on aesthetic judgments, but a true and its own study on the capabilities, performance and accessibility of every single element that makes up the interface of the latest generation home platforms.

The question that the guys at BuiltForMars ask themselves is simple: between PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, which interface ‘works best’? The conclusions reached by the authors of this analysis are really interesting, above all because they are not based on the search for a real “winner” but on the need to highlight the strengths and weaknesses of the design solutions devised by Sony and Microsoft. to convey the contents of the respective dashboards.

Judging by the BuiltForMars analysis, PS5 requires entry 29.8% more input to perform the same accessible tasks as Xbox Series X / S, but not only. Again according to the study in question, on average the 19% of actions performed on Xbox changes screen elements significantly: if on the one hand, therefore, the Microsoft nextgen consoles allow a easier access to the activities requested by users, on the other hand PS5 manages to guarantee one more homogeneous use of contents.

Having made the due balance between the strengths and weaknesses of the two interfaces, the BuiltForMars team believes that Xbox Series X / S seems more efficient than PS5 in managing dashboard elements, but both design and accessibility solutions adopted by nextgen consoles turn out to be confusing. There would be so many interventions to be made to improve performance, accessibility and methods of using the contents. From this point of view, both Sony and Microsoft are lagging behind the solutions devised in the interfaces of other apps for multimedia services and consumer products. As specified in the analysis, “the user interfaces of PS5 and Xbox Series X / S they should work much more smoothly“.