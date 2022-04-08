Entertainment

Which international star will enter the Grévin museum? You can vote!

Photo of James James12 hours ago
The Grévin museum invites Internet users to vote to choose, among 10 personalities, which will be the next to have their wax double.



In a video posted on social networks, the Parisian museum unveiled a video to present 10 pre-selected artists who could soon have a wax statue in their image. Internet users are invited to vote for Tom Holland (the last Spiderman), Dwayne “The rock” Johnson, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Elon Musk, Selena Gomez, Lupita Nyong’o, Chris Pratt or Margot Robbie.

The instructions are simple: just comment on the museum’s post on Facebook. An automatic message is then sent which contains a survey module.

Voting continues until Monday. For the moment, the popstar Ariana Grande, who signs a memorable performance in the film don’t look upseems largely in the lead.







Alessandra Sublet stops TV to devote herself to other projects

Amel Bent gave birth to a baby boy

After his motorcycle accident, Lagaf’ gives his news… from his wheelchair



